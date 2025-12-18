UAE’s private sector urged to work from home as heavy rain strikes

Private sector establishments across the UAE in areas most affected by the heavy rain in the country have been urged to implement a remote work policy on Friday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said this directive applies to roles whose nature permits it, aiming to preserve employee health and safety. It follows a decision in Dubai mandating that all government staff work remotely to avoid the adverse weather conditions.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai urged the public to be vigilant over heavy rain, high wind and thunder in the Emirates.

Heavy rain, strong winds and hail swept into Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday, with heavy rain falling in Dubai from mid-afternoon on Thursday and in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE well into the night.

Heavy rain and hail swept into parts of the UAE overnight 00:48

Public beaches, parks and popular attractions like Global Village in Dubai were closed to protect public safety.

Official government warnings sent to Dubai residents warned against going outside “unless absolutely necessary” until midday on Friday. Similar warnings in Abu Dhabi extended this deadline to 2pm.

Many UAE residents reported receiving alerts from insurance providers on ways to protect their cars from rain and flood-related damages. The tips suggested avoiding non-essential driving, finding covered parking on higher ground with low probability of flooding or hail damage, and keeping up to date on traffic news.

The situation was similar across the region, with heavy rain also causing disruption in Doha, Qatar. The UAE’s third-place playoff match against Saudi Arabia in the Fifa Arab Cup, due to be held in the Qatari capital on Thursday, was abandoned at half-time due to lightning near the ground.

Some expats looking to travel home for Christmas were left rearranging their commute to the area around Dubai International Airport to avoid being held up.

Daithi McDonald, 31, who was due to travel home to Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning, told The National: "To try and battle the inevitable flooded streets, I’m going to a nearby area six hours ahead of time.

“I’m based in Sports City, and let’s just say the rain falling on construction sand around me is not quite the winter wonderland scene I’m travelling for.”

Conditions are expected to ease later on Friday and into Saturday morning.

