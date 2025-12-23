Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood's cause of death revealed

Indian travel influencer and Dubai resident Anunay Sood died of combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity back in November while he was visiting Las Vegas.

Mr Sood's exact cause of death was confirmed by the Clark County, Nevada Coroner's office to The National, which sought the coroner's report shortly after learning of Mr Sood's passing.

An initial police report obtained by The National previously shed light on the circumstances leading up to his death in November.

Mr Sood, 32, had been staying at the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel on November 4 when those with him had difficulty waking him up.

A new report from the Clark County Coroner's Office sheds light on teh death of Indian travel influencer and Dubai resident Anunay Sood. (Clark County)

"They thought he was in a deep sleep," the police report said. When they failed to wake him, they called first responders. The report said that after an ambulance arrived, medical personnel "began life-saving care" with CPR and five Narcan packets, but they failed to revive him. Narcan is used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

The LVMPD report stated that witnesses implied that his passing "could be from a possible overdose".

The report also mentions that the group with whom Mr Sood was staying in Las Vegas sought to "obtain some narcotics" and later met with a man who sold the group what was suspected to be drugs.

Mr Sood, whose Instagram account has 1.4 million followers, was known for his luxurious lifestyle and travel storytelling. His family confirmed the news of his death on his official account, sparking messages of condolence from the community in Dubai, which he had made his home.

The statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property.”

His girlfriend Shivani Parihar later posted a tribute, reading: “My heart feels heavy and everything around me feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

Mr Sood is survived by his two sisters, who are also Dubai residents.

