Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood dies in Las Vegas

Popular travel influencer and Dubai resident Anunay Sood has died while travelling in Las Vegas. He was 32.

Mr Sood, whose Instagram account has 1.4 million followers, was known for his luxurious lifestyle and travel storytelling. His family confirmed the news of his death on his official account, sparking messages of condolence from the community in Dubai, which he had made his home.

The statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property.”

His girlfriend Shivani Parihar later posted a tribute, reading: “My heart feels heavy and everything around me feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

The family also requested well-wishers to keep them and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy. The cause of his death has not yet been announced. Mr Sood is survived by his two sisters, who are also Dubai residents.

