Anunay Sood had 1.4 million followers on Instagram and was known for his luxurious lifestyle.
Anunay Sood cause of death: Las Vegas police report details final moments

Travel influencer had 1.4 million social followers

November 18, 2025

Indian travel influencer and Dubai resident Anunay Sood died in Las Vegas from a possible overdose, a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Mr Sood, 32, had been staying at the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel on November 4 when those with him had difficulty waking him up.

"They thought he was in a deep sleep," the police report said. When they failed to wake him, they called first responders, the report said. The report said that after an ambulance arrived, medical personnel "began life-saving care" with CPR and five Narcan packets, but they failed to revive him. Narcan is used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

Mr Sood's official cause of death remains pending a toxicology analysis and final assessment from a Clark County, Nevada, coroner, but the LVMPD report stated that witnesses implied that his passing "could be from a possible overdose".

The report also mentions that the group with whom Mr Sood was staying in Las Vegas sought to "obtain some narcotics" and later met with a man who "sold the group what was believed to be cocaine".

Mr Sood, whose Instagram account has 1.4 million followers, was known for his luxurious lifestyle and travel storytelling. His family confirmed the news of his death on his official account, sparking messages of condolence from the community in Dubai, which he had made his home.

The statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near personal property.”

His girlfriend Shivani Parihar later posted a tribute, reading: “My heart feels heavy and everything around me feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

Mr Sood is survived by his two sisters, who are also Dubai residents.

Updated: November 18, 2025, 11:02 AM