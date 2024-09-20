How Abu Dhabi is leading the future of social care

Abu Dhabi’s progress over the past few decades has been nothing short of meteoric and transformative. As the capital of the UAE, we have consistently embraced an inclusive approach to development, enhancing the quality of life for our citizens and residents. Through strategic investments in education, health care and social services, we are positioning Abu Dhabi as a model for innovation and well-being on the global stage. In fact, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a global model for inclusive development and social well-being, adopting advanced strategies aimed at improving the quality of life for both its citizens and residents. Our efforts have not gone unnoticed. The 2023 World Happiness Report ranked the UAE 24th out of 156 countries in terms of life quality – an achievement in which we played an incisive role. This is a testament to our leadership’s dedication to fostering an environment where social well-being is prioritised. Yet this ranking also serves as a reminder of the work still to be done, particularly as we explore the future of social care in a rapidly changing world. One of the key areas where we are making substantial strides is in the adoption of innovative and sustainable approaches to social care. Our Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi is leading the change, embracing digital transformation and data-driven solutions to elevate the standard of care we provide. Technology, particularly AI, has the power to revolutionise our systems, allowing us to better understand and meet the needs of our population and provide a dignified life for all. By analysing demographic data through AI, we can deliver more personalised and efficient social services. This is critical as we address the increasing demands of a growing and ageing population to whom we owe much. Abu Dhabi can improve the efficiency of resource allocation and bridge the gap between supply and demand. By 2030, we project that AI and digitisation will account for nearly 30 per cent of government service delivery operations in Abu Dhabi, drastically improving the efficiency of our resource allocation while simultaneously reducing operational costs. Global studies show that AI can reduce the cost of social services by up to 15 per cent, while ensuring that resources are distributed where they are needed most. We are also learning from the world’s best social care systems. Countries such as Sweden and Finland have pioneered the decentralisation of social services and enhanced access through digital platforms. In Sweden, for example, 89 per cent of the population relies on digital services for social care, which not only enhances the quality of service but also helps reduce social inequalities. Abu Dhabi is integrating these lessons into our own approach, ensuring that our services are accessible, efficient and tailored to the unique needs of our own community. Abu Dhabi can leverage digital transformation technologies to elevate the quality of its social services to global standards. In summary, Abu Dhabi can benefit from global models through participatory governance to strengthen social cohesion; promoting co-operative businesses to develop a community-driven economy and investing in digital innovation to improve access to services. These strategies contribute to achieving advanced and sustainable quality of life, supporting Abu Dhabi’s global vision of enhancing social well-being. However, challenges remain. With the UAE’s elderly population projected to increase by 9.8 per cent by 2035, we must continue to invest in the social care sector to ensure sustainability. This growth demands innovative solutions, and I am confident that through strong public-private partnerships, we can rise to the occasion. By fostering collaboration between businesses and government, we will unlock new ways to deliver social services that are both sustainable and cutting-edge. I am extremely confident that we can forge new pathways ahead given our strong cultural commitment to respecting and caring for our elderly who have given us strong social foundations on which to build our compassionate social approach. A crucial element of our future strategy will be on display at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Social Care Forum next month. This forum will bring together more than fifty international experts in social care and technology to exchange knowledge and an open dialogue about the best practices from around the world. It is through events such as this that we can identify practical solutions to the challenges we face and continue to elevate our social care standards. Abu Dhabi is on a clear path to becoming a global leader in social care. We have the vision, the resources, the commitment and the heart to transform our social services in ways that will benefit current and future generations. By continuing to invest in technology, by learning from global best practices, and by fostering greater collaboration between government, private entities, and the community, we will ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a model of excellence in social care for years to come and help the nation to continue to climb up those World Happiness Rankings.