Sheikh Hamdan hails UAE industry after visiting Make it in the Emirates forum

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has said the UAE's industrial sector is a vital component of the national economy. Sheikh Hamdan made his comments after visiting the <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2F2025%2F05%2F18%2Fuae-manufacturing%2F&data=05%7C02%7CNButalia%40thenationalnews.com%7C4d158d61c80647e2ea2608dd9611486c%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638831723176952923%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AqRIc%2BUwbTLM7gZ4IDi%2Fsf4%2Fu5XvC520vv4eGWSBRbY%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="Original URL: https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/18/uae-manufacturing/. Click or tap if you trust this link.">Make it in the Emirates</a> manufacturing conference, taking place this week in Abu Dhabi. "The national industrial sector is a fundamental pillar of the UAE economy and a key driver advancing its vision for greater diversification and innovation," said Sheikh Hamdan, as reported by the Dubai Government Media Office. The industrial sector is more than just an economic segment, he added, it is "fundamental to national sovereignty and the growth of human and technological capacities". The manufacturing forum affirms the UAE’s readiness to lead industrially at regional and global levels, backed by a clear vision, robust infrastructure and extensive expertise, with public-private partnerships underpinning its industrial future, said Sheikh Hamdan. During the visit, he explored the latest projects from Emirati companies, featuring artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, manufacturing and real estate developments. He was accompanied on his visit by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/10/10/dr-sultan-al-jaber-stresses-cop29-must-provide-the-means-to-deliver-on-uae-goals/" target="_blank" rel="">Dr Sultan Al Jaber</a>, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.