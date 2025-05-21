Earth observation satellite manufacturing centre announced for Abu Dhabi

A new dedicated commercial earth observation satellite manufacturing centre will be set up in Abu Dhabi.

The project is a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and the emirate's Space 42. The plant will also serve to create a national space workforce with hands-on industrial expertise, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The initiative was announced during the Make it in the Emirates 2025 manufacturing conference in Abu Dhabi. The media office also reported that the centre would support the emirate's transformation into a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

“This strategic partnership brings together global capability and national ambition,” said Badr Al Olama, director general of Adio. “By enabling transformative companies like Space42 to scale breakthrough technologies here in Abu Dhabi, we are delivering on our mandate to accelerate the emirate’s economic growth and establish future-ready industries.

“The transformational project demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s vision in action, enabling knowledge transfer, advancing critical infrastructure and delivering sustainable economic impact.”

The synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites, which are capable of capturing high-resolution imagery in all weather and light conditions, are said to be crucial for national security, environmental monitoring and disaster response. Space42 Space Systems will oversee the full manufacturing of the satellites, from system design to launch readiness.

“Bringing commercial satellite manufacturing into the UAE marks a pivotal step in realising Space42’s strategy,” said Hasan Al Hosani, chief executive of Banayat Smart Solutions at Space42.

“It enhances our sovereign capability in earth observation and strengthens our position as the preferred partner for premium geospatial data. Abu Dhabi is at the centre of this ambition, providing the environment to test, scale and export space-based capabilities that are sovereign at origin and global in application.”

The project, announced on Wednesday afternoon, means that Abu Dhabi will, for the first time assemble, integrate and test commercial SAR satellites. As a result it will place the emirate at the forefront of the global space economy and reinforcing its status as a centre of excellence for space innovation, the media office said.

In March, the UAE's most recent SAR satellite lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The Etihad-Sat was equipped with technology capable of monitoring the planet in any weather, day and night

The new centre will also play a major role in supporting Abu Dhabi's plan to develop a pipeline of local talent within the sector. Among the initiatives will be academic and industry programmes including internships for Emiratis as well as technical lectures, industry site visits and research collaborations with leading Abu Dhabi universities.

