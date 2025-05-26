Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Oman for official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-hails-uae-industry-after-visiting-make-it-in-the-emirates-forum/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-hails-uae-industry-after-visiting-make-it-in-the-emirates-forum/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has arrived in Oman. He was received by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth. Sheikh Hamdan is due to meet Sultan Haitham of Oman, and will be holding talks with senior Omani officials "to strengthen co-operation between the two countries in various areas of development, building on the strong and long-standing ties between the two countries", Dubai Media Office said. The talks scheduled for today are expected to focus on enhancing fraternal bonds between the two nations by discussing ways to co-operate in various fields, Dubai Media Office reported. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/22/sultan-of-oman-arrives-in-uae-for-state-visit-and-talks-with-president-sheikh-mohamed/" target="_blank" rel="">held high-level talks</a> with Sultan Haitham in Abu Dhabi, where the two nations struck deals to bolster ties in sectors such as renewable energy, technology and rail infrastructure. The two leaders witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the Gulf neighbours as part of Sultan Haitham's state visit. The deals also covered investment, sustainability and education. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed-arrives-in-india-on-official-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed-arrives-in-india-on-official-visit/">Sheikh Hamdan</a> held high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of an official visit. The Crown Prince met senior officials in New Delhi for talks aimed at furthering partnerships between the UAE and India.