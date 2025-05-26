Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Oman for official visit

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is received by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth on arrival in Oman. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is received by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth on arr Show more