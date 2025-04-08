Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in India on official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/07/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed-to-make-official-visit-to-india-on-tuesday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived in India on Tuesday for the start of an official visit. Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by a ceremonial guard of honour as they were met in New Delhi by Suresh Gopi, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism. The Dubai Crown Prince is due to hold high-level discussions with India's leadership and senior government officials aimed at strengthening <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/24/sheikh-nahyan-bin-mubarak-enduring-uae-india-friendship-to-help-tackle-global-challenges/" target="_blank">relations </a>across key sectors. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/26/new-life-insurance-plan-for-indians-in-uae-with-dh35000-payout-offers-critical-support-to-families/" target="_blank">UAE and India</a> enjoy a deep-rooted friendship, dating back to the formation of the Emirates, a bond that has grown significantly over the years. More than four million Indians live in the Emirates, making up the largest contingent of foreign residents in the country, while a host of prominent business leaders from India have set up companies in the UAE. The countries have sought to strengthen links in various fields, including the economy, education and culture. Sheikh Hamdan's visit will be his highest-profile overseas engagement since being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in July. It is the latest official trip made by the UAE's leadership to India to explore ways to bolster bilateral ties. President Sheikh Mohamed visited India in January last year to attend a three-day global business summit, during which he also held high-level talks with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/06/10/narendra-modi-coalition-ministers-portfolios/" target="_blank">Narendra Modi</a>. Last September, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, made an official visit to India in which he held talks with Mr Modi. Sheikh Hamdan's delegation includes Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/17/world-economic-forum-in-dubai-our-challenge-is-to-create-hope-says-uae-minister-al-gergawi/" target="_blank">Mohammed Al Gergawi</a>, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. The delegation also includes senior officials and leaders representing different economic sectors.