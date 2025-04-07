Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to make official visit to India on Tuesday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, will travel to India on Tuesday to begin an official visit.

Sheikh Hamdan will meet senior officials in New Delhi for key talks aimed at furthering partnerships between the nations, Dubai Media Office reported on Monday.

The UAE and India enjoy a deep-rooted friendship, dating back to the formation of the Emirates, a bond that has grown significantly over the years.

The Emirates signed its first Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India in 2022, pushing bilateral trade between the two countries beyond $85 billion. This made India the largest trading partner of the UAE and the Emirates became India's third largest.

Last September, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, paid an official visit to India in which he held talks with the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President Sheikh Mohamed visited India in January of last year to attend a three-day global business summit, during which he also held high-level talks with Mr Modi.

The first overseas branch of the famous Indian Institute of Technology engineering college has completed its first year of operation in Abu Dhabi and there are plans to open the first international branch of the Indian Institute of Management in Dubai.

The country’s first hand-carved traditional stone and marble temple, Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, opened to the public in February 2024 and welcomed more than 2.2 million visitors in its first year.

More than 4 million Indians live in the Emirates, making up the largest expatriate contingent in the country.

