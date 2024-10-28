'Hundreds of thousands' expected at Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi for Diwali celebrations

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/08/baps-hindu-temple-in-abu-dhabi-welcomes-hundreds-of-thousands-of-visitors-since-opening/" target="_blank">Baps Hindu Mandir</a> in Abu Dhabi has drawn up comprehensive plans to help prepare for “hundreds of thousands of visitors” expected to attend the site's first Diwali celebrations. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/09/baps-hindu-mandir-to-launch-online-booking-after-surge-in-visitors/" target="_blank">place of worship</a> has already attracted more than 1.5 million visitors since opening in February and is braced for a significant increase this week during one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu calendar. Organisers have issued guidelines, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Police and government authorities, to manage traffic and queuing in the temple and provide sufficient parking for the busy holiday. The temple overhauled visitor procedures in April – including introducing an online registration system – after receiving “astronomical” demand from revellers marking the festival of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/03/22/when-is-gudi-padwa-or-ugadi-the-hindu-spring-festival-and-how-is-it-celebrated/" target="_blank">Ugadi</a>, similar to New Year's Day in the Hindu calendar. The religious festival also coincided with a public holiday for people in the Emirates to mark Eid Al Fitr. “Special festival arrangements have been made by the Abu Dhabi police and relevant government authorities to facilitate traffic, parking, security and queues,” the Baps Hindu Mandir team said on Monday. The temple said hundreds of volunteers have been enlisted to support preparations for “hundreds of thousands of visitors for its first grand Diwali”. The temple will host a Diwali Darshan event from 9am until 9pm on Thursday, October 31 and an Annukut Darshan (festival of food) event from 9am to 9pm on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3. Diwali – the festival of happiness, prosperity and light – is marked by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists worldwide. Many honour Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth during the festival. It is said that the goddess looks for homes where she will be welcomed, so people leave their windows and doors open, lighting lamps to welcome her in. This year, celebrations are set to begin on October 29 with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/11/10/happy-dhanteras-2023-gold-diwali/" target="_blank">Dhanteras</a>, with the main Diwali meant to fall on October 31. However, the Amavasya Tithi or the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit, spans October 31 and November 1 this year, causing some confusion among observers. After a meeting of more than 100 astrologers, religious scholars and Sanskrit scholars from across India, called the Deepawali Nirnay Dharmasabha, a resolution was passed to celebrate the main day of the festival on October 31. A host of activities will be held in the UAE – from large-scale events to intimate family gatherings – to mark Diwali. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/08/baps-hindu-temple-in-abu-dhabi-welcomes-hundreds-of-thousands-of-visitors-since-opening/" target="_blank"> </a>temple in Abu Mureikha area hit a milestone of one million visitors within its first 100 days. Built on land granted by President Sheikh Mohamed, when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the temple is off the main motorway connecting Dubai to Abu Dhabi. When the Baps Hindu temple formally <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/15/hindu-temple-abu-dhabi-baps/" target="_blank">opened on February 14</a>, people began queuing to enter the structure made from hand-carved stone and marble. About 65,000 people turned out at the temple on the first Sunday, March 3, that the shrine opened its doors to the public, weeks after its inauguration by Indian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/14/modi-ahlan-abu-dhabi-uae-india/" target="_blank">Narendra Modi</a>.