When is Diwali in 2025, and how do people celebrate in India and UAE?

Diwali or Deepawali is one of the biggest festivals in South Asia. In countries such as India and Nepal, where the so-called festival of lights is a major holiday, many splash out on big purchases such as jewellery, televisions, cars and property. Some even choose to take possession of new homes at this time.

Symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali usually falls in early autumn, coinciding with the new moon, deemed the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar. This is why the festival's dates change every year.

This year, celebrations begin on October 18 with Dhanteras, with main Diwali meant to fall on October 20.

While for many, Diwali honours the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi, with lights and lamps said to welcome her and bring prosperity, for others it celebrates the return of Hindu deity Ram to Ayodhya, having rescued his wife Sita from the clutches of the mythological demon king Ravana.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Lights, decorations and gifts abound in India and global Hindu communities during Diwali. EPA

Predominantly a Hindu festival, other faiths including Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists also celebrate Diwali. As such, it has become a celebration of positivity and hope, and one that fosters unity and spreads joy among different communities and countries including the UAE (see below for events).

On the first day of celebrations, called Dhanteras, Hindus clean their homes and workplaces, symbolising renewal. Diyas or earthen lamps filled with oil are lit for the next five days and homes are decorated with lights and lanterns.

Many consider the day auspicious to make major purchases, from cars to gadgets. Jewellery, especially gold to appease goddess Lakshmi, is often bought, with jewellery shops in India and the UAE usually enjoying massive surges in sales on the day.

Doorways and entrances to workplaces are also decorated with rangoli, colourful designs made from flower petals, coloured rice or sand, which is meant to attract good luck.

On the second day, called chhoti or small Diwali, a variety of Indian sweets are made at home or bought and then exchanged along with gifts among friends and family.

Devotees during Diwali at Baps Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The third or main day of Diwali is when those celebrating wear new clothes or their best outfits and light fireworks, although this practice has ebbed over the years as people become more environmentally conscious. Parties and special events are held everywhere to mark new beginnings. The fourth day is mostly ritualistic, with many celebrations coinciding with the end of the harvest season.

The last day of the festival is called Bhai Dooj, or brothers' day, and marks the bond between sisters and brothers. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie symbolic charms around their brothers' wrists to ward off evil, during Bhai Dooj, brothers often travel to meet their sisters. On this day, sisters feed their brothers with their hands and receive gifts in return.

What is the commercial significance of Diwali?

Many families buy gold during Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali. Subhash Sharma / The National

Workers often receive bonuses and special gifts ahead of Diwali while sales of gold coins and bars, purchased as investments, surge. In India, the world's biggest gold consumer after China, Diwali is traditionally the time when people buy the most gold as it is considered auspicious.

This year, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has launched a Diwali special where shoppers can win gold coins when they shop at any participating malls in the city between October 14 to 28.

Diwali in the UAE

In the UAE, where Indians constitute the largest part of the population, Diwali is celebrated lavishly, with many neighbourhoods lit up for the festival. Starting Friday, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment will host several events to mark the occasion. Shops and restaurants are also offering special deals and promotions.

Here are some ways to celebrate.

Diwali fireworks

Firework displays will take place in Al Seef and Global Village this Diwali. Photo: DFRE

Two Dubai family destinations will light up with fireworks to celebrate the festival of lights, starting with waterfront promenade Al Seef on October 17 and Global Village on October 18, 19, 24 and 25. The fireworks will start at 9pm at all locations.

Noor, Festival of Lights

Al Seef is bringing back its three-day Diwali cultural fair from October 17, where visitors can experience festivities through light exhibitions, art, interactive experiences and performances. There will also be a puppet procession, theatre show, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy as well as painting and design workshops spread across the 1.8km promenade.

Diwali Mela

Diwali celebrations at Global Village will feature themed performances. Photo: DFRE

Diwali firework displays aside, Global Village will host a celebration presented by the India Pavilion from October 17 to 20. There will be rangoli art painting across the attraction and themed performances on the main stage. At the country's pavilion, dining options will include street food at Chaat Bazaar plus fine dining at select restaurants.

Jhilmil Diwali

Diwali celebrations have already begun at BurJuman mall, from workshops and Diwali bazaars to roaming performances and game nights featuring quizzes and Antakshari singalongs. The mall is also hosting a baithak or a mini-concert every Saturday, featuring traditional and Bollywood-inspired music. Celebrations continue until October 20 and are free to attend.

Diwali treat box by Cocoa & Chilli

Gifts are often exchanged during the festival. Photo: Cocoa & Chilli

The Dubai bakery has launched a limited-time Diwali treat box with sweet and savoury bites as well as an incense stick stand. The Dh230 box includes madamania sticks, ghee podi nuts, kaju katli tarts and masala chai tarts, and is available to order online.

MyGovindas gift hampers

A shahi laddoo Diwali gift box from MyGovindas. Photo: MyGovindas

The UAE restaurant known for its sattvic and vegetarian menu, has launched a series of gift hampers for Diwali. The collection includes festive-favourite sweets, snacks, dry fruits as well as candles and incense sticks. Candles start at Dh9 per piece while gift hampers start at Dh24 for a box of zero-sugar sweets.

