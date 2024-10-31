Diwali in UAE: Indian expats celebrate festival of lights at Abu Dhabi's Baps temple

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/28/baps-hundu-temple-abu-dhabi-divali/" target="_blank">Baps Hindu Mandir</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> is decked out with traditional oil lamps and candles to celebrate the Indian festival of lights <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2024/10/31/diwali-dates-festival-lights-hindu-celebration/#:~:text=Predominantly%20a%20Hindu%20festival%2C%20other,see%20below%20for%20Dubai%20events)." target="_blank">Diwali</a>, or Deepawali, for the first time since it opened in February. Inside the temple, the floors are adorned with traditional rangoli designs made with coloured powder, believed to bring luck and positivity. Visitors to the temple during Diwali will be given a special prasad – food prepared for devotees after they offer their prayers, said Pranav Desai, director of Baps Hindu Mandir. “On a regular day, visitors get khichdi (made of rice and lentils) as prasad, but today, they will get a sweet called ladudi (made with gram flour).” Over the weekend, the temple will also celebrate Annakut, the festival of food, to “mark the new year as per the Hindu calendar”, Mr Desai said, with hundreds of volunteers from different communities expected to help with the preparations. “In Annakut, we will be offering thousands of vegetarian dishes divided into smaller boxes and given to visitors as well as blue-collar workers staying in the area.” Deep Ajmani, who is holidaying in the UAE from the US state of Kentucky, said visiting the temple “took us back to our roots in India”. Dubai resident Shruti Gupta chose Diwali to visit the temple for the first time, calling it “the best day”. The UAE’s multicultural setting adds an extra element for those celebrating Diwali, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. “Celebrating Diwali in Dubai is a unique experience,” said Sachin Gautam, who moved from the Indian city of Jaipur to the UAE in 2014. “While we get to follow our traditions with our Indian friends, we also get to share our culture with people from around the world.” The Emirates adds a “beautiful, cross-cultural” touch to the celebrations, said Urbasi Chowdhury, a civil engineer turned e-commerce professional living in Dubai. She said her colleagues from Italy and Spain happily don Indian traditional outfits and enjoy Indian sweets and samosas. Leading by example, the UAE rulers also extended Diwali wishes to the Indian community with special messages on social media. “May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to you and your families,” wrote President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, wished for “joy, peace and safety” to those celebrating in the UAE and around the world. “Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!” For the Chowdhurys and Gautams, the UAE has become their home from home and a perfect backdrop for Diwali. Originally from Mumbai, Ms Chowdhury has lived in Dubai for nearly five years with her husband and seven-year-old daughter, Aadore. “We decorate our home, cook our traditional food and invite friends over,” Ms Chowdhury said. “You get everything you need here, from diyas (clay lamps) and sweets to rangoli powder.” While she does miss having her close family members nearby, she believes Diwali is “less about the rituals and more about celebrating life”. Living in Dubai Marina, the Gautams follow the traditions of deep-cleaning the house, buying new utensils to mark Dhanteras (the first day of the festival), and then lighting diyas in the evenings. “Diwali brings back so many childhood memories for us,” Praghya Gautam said. “We decorate the house, make sweets, and create elaborate rangolis with coloured sand, flowers, and even turmeric – the way our parents did back home.” “Honestly, I don’t feel a difference between celebrating Diwali here and back home, except for missing family.” She said the UAE offers everything they need, from puja items to festive food. “It feels like home here,” she added. “Especially when we’re surrounded by friends who become like family.” For their nine-year-old daughter, Sara, the Gautams have provided a chart depicting the good deeds of the Hindu god Ram, to instil positive values in her. “We want to teach her the essence of Diwali beyond rituals,” Mr Gautam explained.