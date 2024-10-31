Diwali 2024 date and why the festival of lights is such a major celebration

Today marks <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/22/christian-louboutin-diwali-shoes/" target="_blank">Diwali</a>, or Deepawali, one of the biggest festivals in South Asia. In countries such as India and Nepal, where the so-called festival of lights is a major holiday, many splash out on big purchases such as jewellery, televisions, cars and even taking possession of homes. Symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali usually falls in early autumn, coinciding with the new moon, deemed the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar. This is why dates change every year. This year, celebrations begin on October 29 with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/11/10/happy-dhanteras-2023-gold-diwali/" target="_blank">Dhanteras</a>, with main Diwali meant to fall on the third day, on October 31, which coincides with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/halloween/" target="_blank">Halloween. </a>However, the Amavasya Tithi or the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit, spans both October 31 and November 1 this year, causing some confusion among observers. After a meeting of more than 100 astrologers, religious scholars and Sanskrit scholars from across India, called the Deepawali Nirnay Dharmasabha, a resolution was passed to celebrate the main day of the festival on October 31. While for many, Diwali honours the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi, with lights and lamps said to welcome her and bring prosperity, for others it celebrates the return of Hindu deity Ram to Ayodhya, having rescued his wife Sita from the clutches of the demon king Ravana. Predominantly a Hindu festival, other faiths including Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists also celebrate Diwali. As such, it has become a celebration of positivity and hope, and one that fosters unity and spreads joy among different communities and countries<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/30/diwali-celebrations-at-uaes-indian-schools-in-pictures/" target="_blank"> including the UAE</a> (see below for Dubai events). On the first day of celebrations, called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/11/10/happy-dhanteras-2023-gold-diwali/" target="_blank">Dhanteras,</a> Hindus clean their homes and workplaces, symbolising renewal. Diyas or earthen lamps filled with oil are lit for the next five days and homes are decorated with lights and lanterns. Many consider the day auspicious to make major purchases, from cars to gadgets. Jewellery, especially gold to appease goddess Lakshmi, is often bought, with jewellery shops in India and the UAE usually enjoying massive surges in sales on the day. Doorways and entrances to workplaces are also decorated with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/13/beshara-the-most-captivating-pictures-of-the-week-2/" target="_blank">rangoli,</a> colourful designs made from flower petals, coloured rice or sand, which is meant to attract good luck. On the second day, called chhoti or small Diwali, a variety of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/10/22/inside-the-bustling-dubai-factory-producing-50-tonnes-of-diwali-sweets/" target="_blank">Indian sweets</a> are made at home or bought and then exchanged along with gifts among friends and family. The third or main day of Diwali is when those celebrating wear new clothes or their best outfits and light fireworks, although this practice has ebbed over the years as people become more environmentally conscious. Parties and special events are held everywhere to mark new beginnings. The fourth day is mostly ritualistic, with many celebrations coinciding with the end of the harvest season. The last day of the festival is called Bhai Dooj, or brothers' day, and marks the bond between sisters and brothers. Similar to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/08/23/how-bollywood-stars-marked-raksha-bandhan-from-priyanka-chopra-to-anushka-sharma/" target="_blank">Raksha Bandhan</a>, where sisters tie symbolic charms around their brothers' wrists to ward off evil, during Bhai Dooj, brothers often travel to meet their sisters. On this day, sisters feed their brothers with their hands and receive gifts in return. Workers often receive bonuses and special gifts ahead of Diwali while sales of gold coins and bars, purchased as investments, surge. In India, the world's biggest gold consumer after China, Diwali is traditionally the time when people buy the most gold as it is considered auspicious. Redseer, a consultancy firm based in Bangalore, estimates online festival sales of up to 1.2 trillion rupees ($14.2 billion), up 20 per cent on the year, against 13 per cent growth last year. Major retailers such as Reliance Retail, Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are offering discounts and easy credit deals to attract customers. In the UAE, where Indians constitute the largest part of the population, Diwali is celebrated lavishly, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2021/11/05/diwali-2021-in-the-uae-celebrations-light-up-dubai-and-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">many neighbourhoods lit up</a> for the festival. Starting Friday, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment will host several events to mark the occasion. Shops and restaurants are also offering special deals and promotions. Here are some ways to celebrate. Two Dubai family destinations will light up with fireworks to celebrate the festival of lights, starting with waterfront promenade Al Seef on Friday and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/17/global-village-tickets-opening/" target="_blank"> Global Village</a> on Friday and Saturday as well as November 1 and 2. The fireworks will start at 9pm at all locations. Starting Friday, Al Seef will host a three-day cultural fair where visitors can experience Diwali festivities through light exhibitions, art, interactive experiences and performances. There will also be a puppet procession, theatre show, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy as well as painting and design workshops spread across the 1.8km promenade. Visitors can try out Indian delicacies and enjoy the traditional souq and alleyways filled with restaurants, boutiques and attractions. Diwali firework displays aside, Global Village will host a special celebration presented by the India Pavilion. There will rangoli art painting across the attraction and special performances on the main stage. At the Pavilion, dining options will celebrate traditional street food at the Chaat Bazaar to fine dining at selected restaurants. <i>From October 28 to November 3, tickets cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday</i> Glendale International School is hosting an evening of family fun featuring live entertainment, performances and activities for all ages. There will be games, competitions and well as a children's talent show. Food stalls will serve Indian delicacies. <i>October 27, from 4pm; tickets are Dh20 and free for kids under 10; Oud Metha, Dubai</i> This Dubai bakery has launched a limited-time Diwali collection featuring croissants shaped like diyas or traditional lamps, lit during the festival. Customers can choose from six flavours, each representing a deity associated with the celebration, from the Panchamrut croissant, filled with a creamy shrikhand whipped ganache, or the Nei Appam croissant, filled with banana salted caramel whipped ganache and topped with mini appams and flakes of gold. <i>Dh180 for a box of 12 diya-shaped croissants; Al Mina Rashid, Dubai</i> This Dubai cafe and shisha lounge is joining the festivities with a weekly Diwali-themed Bingo night. The venue has special decorations while its dedicated Indian sweets station features classic sweetmeats such as ladoos, kaju katli and barfi. Also on the menu are Diwali-themed food platters and snacks. <i>Every Thursday until October 30, from 7pm to 10pm; Dh45 includes a starter, a beverage and a Bingo card; Al Nahda 2, Dubai</i> This premium dessert brand's Diwali-themed offering includes artisanal bonbons inspired by traditional Indian sweets such as rabri, coconut barfi, rasagulla and laddus, all presented in festive packaging. It also has a saffron-flavoured mini cake that comes in a tin. <i>Dh170 for a box of 25 bonbons, Dh140 for a box of bite-sized cupcakes, Dh55 for tin cake; available online</i> The Saudi luxury confectionery brand has launched two collections for Diwali – Lavanya, which means grace in Hindi, and Florise, which is inspired by the Latin word for flower. Both collections are available in various packaging options, including square gift boxes, a drawer and a hamper. Each gift set can be customised to suit tastes and preferences, from organic plain and filled dates to a selection of single-origin chocolates, eggless biscuits and maamoul. <i>Gift boxes start at Dh195; available online</i>