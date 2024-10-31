Hindu women light oil lamps at the Banganga pond as they celebrate Dev Diwali festival in Mumbai. AP
Diwali 2024 date and why the festival of lights is such a major celebration

It symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness in the Hindu faith, but many others around the world join in

David Tusing

October 31, 2024