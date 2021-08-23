How Bollywood stars marked Raksha Bandhan: from Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma

Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a predominantly Hindu festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters, on Sunday. Celebrated by South Asian communities around the world, the day is traditionally marked by sisters tying a charm called a rakhi around the wrist of their brothers, symbolising care and protection. In turn, brothers are expected to offer their sisters gifts, thereby cementing their bond.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who's currently in London, posted images of herself with brother Siddharth Chopra.

"First time together in five years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89," she posted.

Chopra Jonas also had a message for her fans, adding: "#HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too 😂- Love, Mimi."

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, reshared a photo of herself with her brothers Aryan and AbRam in her Instagram Stories. She simply said: "Love you".

While their path to Bollywood is not yet certain, both Suhana, 21, and Aryan, 23, have a huge following on social media.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan posted a video of herself playing knock knock jokes with her brother Ibrahim.

"Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter," she posted, using the nickname she's often used for her brother on social media.

The siblings are the children of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actress Amrita Singh. While Sara is already four films old, Ibrahim is rumoured to making his Bollywood debut soon.

Actress and activist Dia Mirza meanwhile shared photos of her stepdaughter Samaira tying a rakhi on the wrist of her son, Avyaan who was born in May.

"Our first Raksha Bandhan. We will love and protect each other," the former Miss Asia Pacific posted.

Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav Rekhi, who Mirza married in February. Avyaan is their first child.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also marked the day by paying homage to his sister Alka, whom he called his "go-to person".

"Someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka. I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. Happy #Rakshabandhan," the actor said.

My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka ♥️ I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. Happy #Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/qLJETnn9CS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2021

Kumar's new film, Bell Bottom, out now in the UAE, is one of the first movies to get a wide theatrical release after India's deadly second wave of coronavirus shuttered cinemas for months.

Arjun Kapoor took the opportunity to share some more images from cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor's intimate wedding last week.

"So last week one of my sisters got married and it made me realise that how quickly life changes. So many variables and possibilities on the horizon for all of us, but what keeps us grounded always is one constant – Brothers & Sisters," the actor posted.

Kapoor's photos included many of his famous relatives, including actors Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Janhvi Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Author Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, shared a throwback photo of herself with her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

"Either plotting or posing. My kindred. Happy Raksha Bandhan @bachchan," she posted.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Sharma, also shared a few throwback photos of the pair on Instagram.

The siblings together run Clean Slate Filmz, which is behind critically acclaimed movies such as NH10 and the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok.

"The unbreakable bond," Anushka Sharma also posted, along with photos of the pair.

Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself performing a pooja or a prayer for her brother Ajit Dixit.

"Wishing everyone #HappyRakshaBandhan," she posted.

Actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated her younger sister, Shagun, on the occasion.

"Coz the protectors don’t really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions. Yes I force them to tie rakhi to me coz I am the eldest one hence I can," she joked.

Film director Zoya Akhtar also shared a grainy photo of herself with her brother, actor Farhan Akhtar, using the hashtags #protectingeachother and #unbreakable.

The siblings, who are both acclaimed film directors, are the children of award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani.

Farhan was last seen in the boxing film Toofaan.

Kamindu Mendis bio Full name: Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis Born: September 30, 1998 Age: 20 years and 26 days Nationality: Sri Lankan Major teams Sri Lanka's Under 19 team Batting style: Left-hander Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin and slow left-arm orthodox (that's right!)

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

