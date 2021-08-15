Inside Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor's intimate Mumbai wedding to Karan Boolani

Bollywood film producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, a director and producer, at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kapoor, the daughter of Slumdog Millionaire actor Anil Kapoor and sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, and Boolani, have reportedly been dating for more than a decade. Their wedding, held at dad Anil’s bungalow in Juhu, was attended by only family members and close friends, the Indian media reported.

Sonam was seen posing for pictures outside the venue along with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Also spotted were actors Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, as well as cousins Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures from Rhea Kapoor's wedding to Boolani.

Janhvi, the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Rhea's uncle, teased her wedding looks on Instagram ahead of the big day.

Anshula later shared a photo of herself with her brother Arjun, captioning the post: "All dressed up with somewhere to go."

Rhea’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, also attended the wedding along with his wife Maheep Kapoor, who was recently seen in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and their daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan.

Shanaya, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, also shared her look from the evening, dressed in a traditional lehenga or skirt in orange.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, a close friend of Rhea's, was also seen attending the wedding.

The newlyweds were later photographed leaving in a car, with Rhea in traditional bridal red and the groom in a beige kurta. Boolani’s sister Karishma Boolani accompanied them in the car.

Rhea’s father Anil appeared later in the evening, dressed in a traditional blue kurta and mask, to distribute sweets to the waiting photographers and to pose for pictures.

"I’m giving this with all my heart, please give your blessings and good wishes to Rhea, just the way you all wished Sonam,” he told them.

Read more 22 photos that show how Sonam Kapoor is one of the globe's most stylish women

Rhea and Boolani reportedly met on the set of the 2010 film Aisha, starring Sonam, which Rhea produced and for which Boolani was the assistant director.

Rhea has also been credited with styling many of Sonam's looks on the red carpet. The sisters launched their own fashion label, Rheson, in 2017. Their brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor, is also a Bollywood actor.

Although their wedding was a closely guarded secret, both Rhea and Boolani have been documenting their relationship via social media posts.

"13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever," Rhea posted on Boolani's birthday in October 2020.

Boolani has also been a fixture in many of the Kapoor family's social media posts over the years. Last year, while wishing him a happy birthday, Anil called him a "pretty amazing guy".

"Watching you grow into a visionary director and an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you," the veteran actor posted on Instagram.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi's Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

