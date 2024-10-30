Diwali celebrations at Gems Our Own Indian School in Dubai. Photo: Gems

News

UAE

Many Indian schools in UAE to celebrate Diwali with four-day weekend

Indian schools in the country set to reopen on Monday

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

October 30, 2024

Pupils and teachers at many Indian schools in the UAE will enjoy an extended holiday for Diwali this week, with the majority closing on Thursday, October 31, and resuming classes on Monday, November 4.

This year, celebrations began on Tuesday, October 29, with Dhanteras – the first day of Diwali, which is considered auspicious for buying gold and is associated with good luck and positivity. The main day of festival will be marked on Thursday.

Many educational institutions declare a holiday every year to allow families time to mark the occasion in their homes. Delhi Private School Dubai is one such school.

Vibrant celebrations

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal at the school, told The National the Festival of Lights is a symbol of harmony and togetherness.

“When we meet with friends and family and celebrate the traditions associated with Diwali we are filled with joy and nostalgia,” she said.

International Indian School Abu Dhabi will have an extended holiday from Thursday to Sunday, while Gems Our Own Indian School in Dubai celebrated Diwali with pupils on Wednesday before closing for the break.

“Each section of the school held a dedicated assembly where pupils explored the significance of Diwali through presentations on its cultural importance,” said Lalitha Suresh, principal of Gems Our Own Indian School. “The assemblies came alive with vibrant dance performances and heartwarming skits presented by our talented students, capturing the spirit of Diwali with joy and enthusiasm.”

To mark the occasion, pupils wore colourful clothes and members of staff received gifts. “This extended holiday allows everyone to immerse themselves fully in the festivities, by celebrating Diwali with family and friends at home,” Ms Suresh added.

Bonding and togetherness

The Indian Academy in Dubai will be closed for a Diwali break from Thursday until Sunday. Principal Shiny Davison said: “Eighty per cent of our pupils are Indian so it's good to give them time off to celebrate with their families. For the teachers, too, it's a break.”

K George Mathew, principal at Gems United Indian School – Abu Dhabi, said: “As an Indian curriculum school, celebrating the Festival of Lights is calendared and we have approval from our regulator, Adek, to take off Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November.

“Our community of pupils and teachers celebrate with their families. All light up their homes, share sweets, and pray for prosperity. It is a festive time when families bond and enjoy togetherness.”

Many schools around the world close for Diwali celebrations. Marking a first, public schools in New York City will close for the festival on November 1 this year.

Updated: October 30, 2024, 1:39 PM