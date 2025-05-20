Sheikh Hamdan approves 17,000 homes for Dubai's skilled professionals

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced an initiative to support Dubai’s affordable housing policy. The first phase of the arrangement, Sheikh Hamdan said, will involve the development of tens of thousands of homes across Dubai spanning more than a million square metres. These homes are intended for skilled professionals of various nationalities in the public and private sectors, he added. The homes will be built in Dubai's Muhaisnah 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial Area 5 and Al Leyan 1. The agreement was signed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and Wasl Group. It supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. “The first phase, covering six areas across Dubai and spanning 1.46 million square metres, will see the development of more than 17,000 homes for skilled professionals of various nationalities working across public and private sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post on X. “Our goal is to offer quality housing that improves living standards for Dubai’s workforce and strengthens its status as one of the world’s best cities to live and work.” Last week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/14/sheikh-hamdan-reviews-progress-of-four-housing-projects-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/14/sheikh-hamdan-reviews-progress-of-four-housing-projects-in-dubai/">Sheikh Hamdan inspected sites in Wadi Al Amardi</a> and reviewed plans for other developments, amounting to more than 1,100 homes. The three other sites are in Al Aweer, Hatta and Oud Al Muteena, with a total investment of Dh2 billion. The projects are in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s work to support Emirati well-being. A total of 1,163 houses are under construction: 432 in Wadi Al Amardi valued at Dh767.9 million, 398 in Al Aweer valued at Dh734.1 million, 213 in Hatta valued at Dh508.5 million, and 120 in Oud Al Muteena valued at Dh113.8 million. Also last week, Sheikh Hamdan chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai. During the meeting, he announced that 426 citizens in the emirate would be exempted from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/13/sheikh-hamdan-writes-off-more-than-400-housing-loan-payments-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/13/sheikh-hamdan-writes-off-more-than-400-housing-loan-payments-in-dubai/">housing loan payments</a> worth a total of Dh146 million. He also announced the launch of the Thukhr initiative, which will honour Dubai’s retirees for their contributions to the emirate. He later witnessed the launch of the Barwa programme. Developed by the Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority, it is aimed at empower senior citizens and those with disabilities to manage their properties independently and with ease.