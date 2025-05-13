Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said 'the best is yet to come for Dubai'. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed/X
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said 'the best is yet to come for Dubai'. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed/X

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan writes off more than 400 housing loan payments in Dubai

Total value of exemptions for Emiratis amounts to Dh146 million

The National

May 13, 2025