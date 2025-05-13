Sheikh Hamdan writes off more than 400 housing loan payments in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai. During it, he announced that a total of 426 citizens will be exempted from housing loans payments, amounting to a value of Dh146 million, in the emirate. He also announced the launch of the Thukhr initiative, which will honour Dubai’s retirees. The measures were approved under the theme of improving the well-being and quality of life of citizens, something Sheikh Hamdan described as a “top priority” for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. A plan for spending endowment funds by the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai was approved, featuring real estate and financial assets worth Dh10 billion. Sheikh Hamdan added that, since the committee’s launch, more than 33,400 Emiratis have been employed across the public and private sectors. In that time, he said 1,315 housing units have been delivered, in addition to 10,131 land grants, 8,663 financial and housing grants, and 9,204 loans. “Quality housing remains central to our efforts to ensuring citizens’ comfort, stability and well-being. We’re building a more prosperous, cohesive, and happy society – and the best is yet to come for Dubai,” he wrote on X. The Ghamran Camp Initiative was also approved. It is aimed at bringing together fathers and sons to camp in the Dubai desert, to build social skills and reinforce core values. It follows Sheikh Hamdan’s announcement on Monday that nurses in Dubai who have served for more than 15 years will be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-hamdan-issues-golden-visas-to-dubai-nurses/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-hamdan-issues-golden-visas-to-dubai-nurses/">rewarded with golden visas</a>. He said nursing staff are at the forefront of the healthcare system and are essential in building a healthier society. Sheikh Hamdan also praised their dedication to patient care and commitment to the well-being of others, Dubai Media Office reported. Sheikh Hamdan also witnessed the launch of the Barwa programme on Tuesday. An initiative developed by the Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority, it is intended to empower senior citizens and the disabled to manage housing assets independently and with greater ease. Described as a first in the region, Barwa also aims to promote family cohesion and social stability. “We are committed to pioneering innovative approaches that deliver world-class services to our citizens, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. “This initiative underscores our dedication to improving quality of life, fostering equal opportunities, and ensuring the inclusion of all segments of society – a genuine reflection of Dubai’s leadership in social development.”