Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has praised the dedication of nurses. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has praised the dedication of nurses. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan issues golden visas to Dubai nurses

Nurses who have served for more than 15 years rewarded with long-term residency

The National

May 12, 2025