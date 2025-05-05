Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, described social connection as part of Emirati heritage. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, described social connection as part of Emirati heritage. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan launches Emirati neighbourhood drive in Dubai

Project launched to bring people together and strengthen social ties

The National

May 05, 2025