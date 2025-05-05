Sheikh Hamdan launches Emirati neighbourhood drive in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday launched a new Emirati neighbourhood initiative in the emirate. It is hoped the Hewi Dubai scheme will “bring people together, strengthen social ties and create safe, welcoming environments for community life”, Sheikh Hamdan said. He added that the first site for this project will be called Hewi Nad Al Sheba 4, a collaboration between Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation. The project will be completed within a year. “Social connection is part of our heritage, a timeless value we must preserve so future generations can experience the same strong sense of community,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. The Hewi Dubai initiative was announced in line with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/">Year of Community</a> national drive, Sheikh Hamdan said. Writing for <i>The National</i> in March, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/03/25/sustainable-communities-are-exactly-what-the-planet-needs/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/03/25/sustainable-communities-are-exactly-what-the-planet-needs/">Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa</a>, chief executive of Sharjah Sustainable City, said the drive “demonstrated the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering a united, empowered society”. Vital to this, he said, were the transformative changes throughout communities in the Emirates. The Hewi Dubai initiative could be one of the early examples of this. “By embracing collaborative urban development, the UAE is setting a blueprint for how sustainability and social well-being can go hand in hand,” he wrote. Announced in January by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, 2025 was declared the Year of Community in support of a national drive to promote unity and inclusion across society. In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed urged "all those who call the UAE home" to help to contribute towards "improving your community and ensuring that our nation remains an inspiring model of progress and prosperity". Under the slogan "Hand in Hand", the national initiative reflects the leadership’s vision to foster a united and empowered community. "Hand in hand, we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth," Sheikh Mohamed wrote. The initiative is being overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.