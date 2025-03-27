The UAE's Year of Community is an ideal time to volunteer

Two months into the UAE’s Year of Community, I am reminded of an old Arab proverb: “If you have much, give of your wealth; if you have little, give of your heart”. This sentiment – deeply embedded in our region’s history – perfectly encapsulates the power of volunteering. The act of giving one’s time to help others is one of the oldest and most profound expressions of social responsibility." Long before formal charities and aid organisations existed, the people of our region thrived through a culture of mutual support. The <i>faza’a </i>tradition among the Bedouin – where tribespeople would rally to support one another in times of need – was a form of volunteering in its purest sense. Whether providing food and shelter to travellers crossing the desert or gathering as a community to build homes, <i>faza’a</i> was a testament to the idea that no one stands alone. Today, the spirit of <i>faza’a</i> is alive and well, embodied in the UAE’s deep culture of generosity and service. Volunteering is not merely an act of kindness; it is a pillar of strong communities, fostering a sense of unity that transcends backgrounds and nationalities. In a country as diverse and dynamic as the UAE, this is more relevant than ever. Like many others, my own journey was shaped by early exposure to volunteering. As a student at boarding school, we were obliged to spend a few hours each week engaged in community service – whether tutoring younger children, supporting the elderly, or spending time with patients in local hospitals. These experiences, though seemingly small at the time, instilled in me a lifelong appreciation for the incredible power of service. More than that, they helped inspire my deep interest in strategic philanthropy: the idea that generosity, when directed with purpose and vision, can create long-lasting impact. This lesson is universal. Volunteering does not only benefit those in need; it transforms the volunteers themselves. Research consistently shows that giving time to a cause enhances well-being, fosters a sense of purpose, and strengthens social bonds. Studies have found that over 90 per cent of volunteers feel personally enriched by their experiences, whether through the friendships they build, the skills they develop, or the sense of fulfilment that comes from making a difference. Every thriving nation depends on people who step forward, not because they are asked, but because they recognise the strength of collective action. The UAE is home to countless initiatives that provide opportunities to contribute. Organisations such as the Emirates Red Crescent offer humanitarian relief both locally and abroad, while environmental programmes such as the Turtle Rehabilitation Project provide ways for volunteers to support marine conservation. The Sharjah Volunteer Centre plays a crucial role in promoting a culture of service, connecting volunteers with meaningful opportunities across different sectors. Meanwhile, Takatof, under the Emirates Foundation, mobilises volunteers for community development projects, and Sanid provides emergency response training to equip volunteers to assist in crises. The National Volunteer Platform lists dozens of ways people can give their time, ensuring that no matter one’s skills or interests, there is always a way to contribute. And yet, volunteering is not just about impact at scale. It is also about the quiet, everyday acts of generosity that strengthen the bonds of community. A teacher mentoring students outside school hours; a neighbour helping an elderly resident with groceries; a young person dedicating time to cleaning up a beach or supporting children in need. These moments may seem small in isolation, but together they weave the fabric of a compassionate society. As the UAE marks its Year of Community, this is an opportunity for all of us – people, businesses, and institutions – to take volunteering to new heights. Companies that encourage employees to volunteer together strengthen their teams while uplifting society. Schools that instil a culture of service in young minds help shape the responsible leaders of tomorrow. Of course, volunteering is not necessarily limited to activities within our borders. Just as the UAE has long been a global leader in humanitarian relief, an initiative on the scale of the US Peace Corps – encouraging young Emiratis to venture abroad to share knowledge and build bridges of understanding – would further reflect our nation’s values on a global stage. By offering meaningful opportunities to engage globally, such a programme could deepen international ties, foster cross-cultural understanding, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global force for good, while allowing young Emiratis to actively shape the future of their nation and the wider world. But while ambitious programmes are powerful, true change starts with individual action. And there is no better time to start than now. Ramadan reminds us that generosity is most meaningful when practiced together, creating a ripple effect of goodwill. Over the past month, as we exchanged the greeting <i>Ramadan Kareem</i> – literally, a wish for a generous Ramadan – we were reminded that generosity strengthens both the giver and the receiver. A generous Ramadan paves the way for <i>Eid Mubarak</i> – a blessed Eid. May this Year of Community be one in which we all find ways, big and small, to contribute. Because when we nurture our community, we nurture our nation – and in turn, it nurtures us.