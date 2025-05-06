Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE Armed Forces unification ceremony

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday attended a ceremony to mark the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan said unification of the Armed Forces is a momentous national occasion on which the military can reflect on the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The military was unified five years after the UAE was founded. Six of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – formed the union on December 2, 1971. Ras Al Khaimah joined on February 10, 1972.

Sheikh Hamdan said the decision to unify the military under a single command had a profound impact on the defence of the nation. He added that continued investment in advanced defence technologies has enabled the UAE to maintain a high level of military preparedness.

The Ministry of Defence also paid tribute to those who died in the line of duty, while expressing its appreciation to the men and women who serve at home and abroad.

The ceremony, which took place in the Abu Mureikha area of Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt Gen Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lt Gen Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

A national milestone

On Monday, UAE leaders came together to mark the anniversary. President Sheikh Mohamed said the day represented a key chapter in the country's journey. In a message addressed to members of the military, he said the Armed Forces have stood strong to protect the Emirates and all who call it home.

He added that the military's support for people in need during crises and disasters earned it a reputation for compassion and solidarity at home and abroad, state news agency Wam reported. The President also paid tribute to those who died in the line of duty.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the occasion allowed people to draw lessons from the legacy of the union. He described unifying the military as a “pivotal chapter in the UAE’s nation-building journey”.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the unification of the armed forces highlighted the vital role military personnel have in protecting national sovereignty and unity.