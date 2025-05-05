UAE leaders mark Armed Forces Unification Day

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a> leaders have come together to mark the 49th Armed Forces Unification Day. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> said the day represented a key chapter in the country's journey. In a message addressed to members of the military, Sheikh Mohamed said the armed forces have stood strong to protect the Emirates and all who call it home. He added that the military's support for people in need during crises and disasters earned it a reputation for compassion and solidarity at home and abroad, state news agency Wam reported. The President also paid tribute to those who died in the line of duty. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, said the occasion allowed people to draw lessons from the legacy of the union. He described unifying the military as a “pivotal chapter in the UAE’s nation-building journey”, Wam reported. Sheikh Mohammed added that, when UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers issued the decree to unify the armed forces on May 6, 1976, it completed the “most vital pillar of the union”. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the unification of the armed forces highlighted the vital role military personnel have in protecting national sovereignty and unity. The military was unified five years after the UAE was founded. Six of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – formed the union on December 2, 1971. Ras Al Khaimah joined on February 10, 1972. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Ajman, also praised the military in messages issued to mark Armed Forces Unification Day.