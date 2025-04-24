UAE President says military a 'national priority' as he visits troops in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday visited the Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command, part of the Presidential Guard Command, at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai.

He was briefed on the brigade’s structure, operational responsibilities and its role in the UAE’s national defence, state news agency Wam reported. The brigade specialises in airborne operations and rapid deployment.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the brigade’s personnel, praising their dedication and loyalty. He said developing the armed forces remains a strategic national priority. The President later joined members of the brigade, alongside airborne operational support units from the Ministry of Defence, for a group photo.

The military personnel expressed their pride in serving and reaffirmed their loyalty to the nation’s leadership.

Also on the visit were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt Gen Engineer Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with several senior military officers.

In February, Sheikh Hamdan launched a cutting-edge warship to boost the country's defences.

The Al Emarat P111 corvette is equipped with panoramic sensors and an advanced security intelligence unit designed for data collection and processing. Its sensor systems include radars, electro-optical devices, an electronic warfare suite and communication antennae, as well as specialised weather monitoring systems.

