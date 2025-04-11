President Sheikh Mohamed orders aid to be sent to Myanmar after earthquake

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has directed aid to be sent from the UAE to <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar" target="_blank">Myanmar</a> as part of the humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake in the country. The shipment includes more than 200 tonnes of food, shelter supplies and medical aid and will be delivered by several flights, state news agency Wam reported. It follows the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-directs-uae-to-send-search-and-rescue-team-to-help-myanmar-earthquake-survivors/" target="_blank">deployment to Myanmar of a search and rescue team</a> from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, made up of members of Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard and Joint Operations Command, to help after the quake. The UAE team conducted operations at six sites, in co-operation with Myanmar authorities and international teams, after the 7.7-magnitude tremor struck on March 28. Buildings were flattened across the South-East Asian country, with the death toll having risen to 3,649. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/10/uae-rescuers-receive-official-welcome-home-after-myanmar-mission/" target="_blank">rescuers returned home</a> on Wednesday. They were greeted by Brig Salem Al Dhaheri, director general of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, who praised the work of the team, led by Col Muzaffar Al Ameri. Brig Al Dhaheri emphasised the team's professionalism and commitment to humanitarian values, Wam reported. The rescuers were also commended by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein at an official farewell ceremony on Wednesday. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its humanitarian support. Myanmar's military leaders announced a temporary ceasefire in the country's civil war to make relief operations easier. The military government said it would observe a truce until April 22, after other armed groups fighting in the four-year conflict made similar pledges. The military said the ceasefire had the aim of "speeding up relief and reconstruction efforts, and maintaining peace and stability”. Rights groups and several foreign governments earlier criticised Myanmar's leaders after air strikes were launched in the aftermath of the quake. There are also fears of further damage to buildings that could complicate efforts to recover bodies.