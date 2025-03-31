President Sheikh Mohamed directs UAE to send search and rescue team to help Myanmar earthquake survivors

A search and rescue team from the UAE made up of members of Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard and Joint Operations Command is to help survivors of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/03/29/myanmar-quake-death-toll-exceeds-1000-as-rescuers-search-for-survivors/" target="_blank">earthquake</a> that shook Myanmar on Friday. The team has been directed to assist the survivors by President Sheikh Mohamed, reported state news agency Wam on Monday. The initiative stems from “the UAE’s commitment to providing immediate relief to communities suffering from the aftermath of natural disasters anywhere in the world as a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood”. The move to send rescuers “reflects the nation’s international humanitarian obligations, and its mission to extend a helping hand to those in need”, Wam added. On Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the governments and peoples of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank"> Myanmar </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/thailand/" target="_blank">Thailand</a> and the families of the victims of the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, state news agency Wam reported. The 7.7-magnitude <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/earthquakes/" target="_blank">earthquake</a>, near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, has caused more than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/03/29/myanmar-quake-death-toll-exceeds-1000-as-rescuers-search-for-survivors/" target="_blank">1,700 confirmed deaths</a>, and rescue teams continue to search for survivors. The tremor hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres north-west of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. Buildings were flattened, bridges were downed and roads across swathes of Myanmar were cracked. A 30-storey skyscraper under construction hundreds of kilometres away in Bangkok, Thailand, was demolished. The tremors caused a dam to burst. The aftermath of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/03/29/myanmar-quake-death-toll-exceeds-1000-as-rescuers-search-for-survivors/" target="_blank">earthquake</a> that shook Myanmar was complicated by damage to the country's infrastructure and communication networks, a UN agency said on Sunday, as the country faces a huge economic bill from the disaster. The quake has caused stalled internet services, disrupted airport operations and damaged roads, making it difficult to assess needs and the overall situation, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. “In some places, some buildings collapsed,” Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised speech, after visiting a hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw. “I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you.” The earthquake was felt across the region, with China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and India all reporting tremors. India, France and the European Union all offered to provide assistance, while the WHO said it was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies. Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation” in a telegram published by the Vatican. The Red Cross said downed power lines were adding to challenges for their teams trying to reach Mandalay and Sagaing regions and southern Shan state.