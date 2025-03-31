President Sheikh Mohamed has directed a search and rescue team to help earthquake survivors in Myanmar. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has directed a search and rescue team to help earthquake survivors in Myanmar. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed directs UAE to send search and rescue team to help Myanmar earthquake survivors

Team is being sent as a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood

The National

March 31, 2025