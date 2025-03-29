UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar and Thailand after devastating earthquake

The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank"> UAE </a>has extended its condolences and support to Myanmar and Thailand following Friday's earthquake that caused widespread destruction and loss of life. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the governments and peoples of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank"> Myanmar </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/thailand/" target="_blank">Thailand</a> and the families of the victims of the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, state news agency Wam reported. The 7.7 magnitude <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/earthquakes/" target="_blank">earthquake</a>, which hit near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, has resulted in more than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/03/29/myanmar-quake-death-toll-exceeds-1000-as-rescuers-search-for-survivors/" target="_blank">1,000 confirmed deaths</a>, with rescue teams continuing to search for survivors. According to local authorities, at least 2,376 people have been injured, with 30 missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying, “detailed figures are still being collected”. The earthquake, which struck at noon, was followed by several strong aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4 in magnitude. The tremors caused extensive damage, collapsing buildings, roads, bridges, and causing a dam to burst. The quake was also strongly felt in neighbouring Thailand, rocking the capital's greater Bangkok area, home to approximately 17 million people. Authorities in Thailand said that so far six people had died, 26 were injured and 47 are missing, most from a construction site near the capital’s popular Chatuchak market.