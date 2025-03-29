Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi to reopen following huge fire

Yas Waterworld <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> will reopen on Saturday, the day after a fire broke out at the venue. In an update, the water park stated that "Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi looks forward to welcoming its guests" on Saturday and throughout the Eid holiday. On Friday afternoon, a large pall of smoke was seen billowing from the park at around 2pm. It is understood that the fire broke out at an under-construction area of the visitor attraction, which opened in 2013. Miral, the theme park's developer, announced plans in December for a 16,900-square-metre expansion to the attraction. There are to be 18 new rides and attractions, as well as an addition of 3.3km of slides. The waterpark will include the UAE’s highest slide, and will be home to the GCC's first waterpark ride integrated within a waterslide complex. Abu Dhabi Police said on social media that they put out the fire and no injuries were reported.