Dozens trapped under rubble in Bangkok after 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Rescue personnel walk near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Rescue personnel walk near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring Show more