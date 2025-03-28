Rescue personnel walk near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Dozens trapped under rubble in Bangkok after 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

High rise buildings collapse in Thailand, hundreds of miles away from epicentre

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

March 28, 2025