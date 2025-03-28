Dozens trapped under rubble in Bangkok after 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Bangkok has been declared a disaster area after a high-rise building under construction collapsed when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck nearby Myanmar. Two have died in the building collapse, with dozens still trapped under rubble, Thai authorities said. A rescue worker told reporters at the site that seven people had been rescued. Rescue workers say the rubble is still too unstable for them to try to find people possibly trapped beneath. A dramatic video of the building's collapse near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak market circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top toppling into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. The Thai capital is hundreds of miles from the epicentre of the earthquake near Myanmar's Mandalay, where the tremors collapsed a mosque, killing three in the town of Taungnoo. “We were saying prayers when the shaking started … three died on the spot,” a witness told Reuters. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the city of Sagaing, with a magnitude of 7.7, followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock. Myanmar, currently in the grip of a four-year civil war, declared a state of emergency The earthquake, which damaged the Shwe Phone Shein mosque,<b> </b>interrupted worshippers praying during the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan. The earthquake tremors were also felt by neighbouring countries as far away as India and China.