Dubai Humanitarian delivers 57 tonnes of medical supplies for emergency efforts in Gaza

Relief response depot Dubai Humanitarian has delivered about 57 tonnes of medical supplies to Al Arish Airport in Egypt to support emergency efforts in Gaza. The aid, valued at more than Dh4.3 million ($1.1 million), which left Dubai on Wednesday on a B747F aircraft, consisted of supplies provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is estimated it will provide critical assistance to more than 250,000 people, Dubai Media Office said. "At the heart of Dubai Humanitarian's mission lies a steadfast commitment to serving humanity, wherever and whenever needed," said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of Dubai Humanitarian. "In the face of immense human suffering, it is our duty to stand in solidarity with those affected. Every shipment we help deliver is a message of hope and humanity, reminding those in crisis that they are not forgotten." Dubai Humanitarian has now flown four aid deliveries to Al Arish this year, with nearly 256 tonnes of medical supplies. Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said of the latest delivery: "This flight carries trauma equipment and surgical supplies to equip surgeons and health facilities with urgently needed materials to save lives and alleviate suffering."