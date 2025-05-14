Sheikh Hamdan reviews progress of four housing projects in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of four housing projects across the emirate. He inspected sites in Wadi Al Amardi and reviewed plans for other new developments, amounting to 1,100 homes. The three other sites are in Al Aweer, Hatta and Oud Al Muteena, with a total investment of Dh2 billion. “We approved modern housing designs that align with Emirati families’ aspirations, featuring well-planned communities with essential infrastructure and services,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post on X. He added that the projects are in line with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s work to support <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati">Emirati</a> well-being. On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai. During the meeting he announced that 426 citizens in the emirate would be exempted from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/13/sheikh-hamdan-writes-off-more-than-400-housing-loan-payments-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/13/sheikh-hamdan-writes-off-more-than-400-housing-loan-payments-in-dubai/">housing loan payments</a> worth a total of Dh146 million. He also announced the launch of the Thukhr initiative, which will honour Dubai’s retirees for their contributions to the emirate. He later witnessed the launch of the Barwa programme. An initiative developed by the Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority, it aims to empower senior citizens and those with disabilities to manage their properties independently and easily. On Monday, he announced that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-hamdan-issues-golden-visas-to-dubai-nurses/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-hamdan-issues-golden-visas-to-dubai-nurses/">nurses in Dubai</a> who have completed more than 15 years' service will be rewarded with golden visas. He said nursing staff are at the forefront of the healthcare system and are essential to building a healthier society. Sheikh Hamdan also praised their dedication to patient care and well-being.