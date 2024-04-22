Oman's Sultan Haitham arrives in UAE for state visit

Sultan Haitham of Oman arrived in the UAE on Monday for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed greeted Sultan Haitham and his delegation at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

His plane was accompanied by several UAE military aircraft as a welcome gesture.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the “deep-rooted, historical, and fraternal relations” between the nations, according to state news agency Wam.

Co-operation between the two nations and work in various fields of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues, are said to be crucial topics of discussion during Sultan Haitham's visit.

The visit of Sultan Haitham aims to promote and enhance bilateral relations on a range of issues, Wam reported.

During their meeting, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international developments.

The UAE is one of the most important trading partners of Oman, according to Dr Sayyid Al Busaidi, ambassador of Oman to the UAE.

He said the visit will accelerate and develop co-operation, integration and partnership.

Omani exports to the UAE last year exceeded one billion Omani rials, marking an increase of 20.4 per cent compared to 2022.

Figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that the volume of trade exchange between Oman and the UAE by the end of last year amounted to about 5.439 billion Omani rials, compared to 5.571 billion Omani rials by the end of 2022.

NCSI statistics also showed that the value of Omani products exported to the UAE by the end of last year amounted to more than 291.7 million Omani rials, represented by metal products, chemical industry products, related industries, and other products and commodities.

The value of products imported from the UAE was more than 837.7 million Omani rials. They included machinery, appliances, electrical equipment and other products.