UAE intercepts 15 ballistic missiles from Iran on Saturday

The Ministry of Defence said 16 ballistic missiles were detected in the UAE on Saturday, of which 15 were intercepted with the other falling into into the sea.

Air defence systems also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE.

Earlier on Saturday, safety alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday morning as the UAE continued to deal with drones and missiles from Iran.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) urged people to stay in a safe location and follow official channels for updates.

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," Ncema wrote on X.

"Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates. Your safety begins with your responsibility."

Since the start of the Iranian strikes last Saturday, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 205 were destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed within the territory of the UAE.

A total of 1,305 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,229 were intercepted, while 76 drones fell within the territory of the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, said the ministry.

These attacks resulted in three deaths and 112 minor injuries.

They resulted in the deaths of three people of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationality. Authorities said 112 sustained minor injuries, consisting of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

Public warning

UAE citizens and residents were urged by the country's Attorney General on Friday to stop taking or resharing videos or photos involving the Iranian attacks.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some cases, he added, it could lead to prosecution.

“Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments,” said Mr Al Shamsi, according to state news agency Wam.

“Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media.”