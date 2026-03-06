Public warned that taking or resharing footage of drone and missile incidents is illegal in UAE

UAE citizens and residents have been urged by the country's Attorney General to stop taking or resharing videos or photos involving the Iranian attacks on the nation.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some cases, he added, it could lead to prosecution.

"Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments," said Mr Al Shamsi, according to state news agency Wam.

"Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media."

He said publishing or circulating such footage or misleading information is against the law if it results in public panic, the spread of false news, or harm to public order.

There was also a risk that unverified clips or images could have been manipulated, by artificial intelligence in some cases, to suggest something that did not actually occur.

Spreading such images or clips is a criminal offence, said Mr Al Shamsi.

Tourist destinations across the UAE were continuing to welcome visitors on Friday, according to a post on X by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

"Tourism facilities, hotels, and cultural and entertainment attractions are operating in accordance with approved regulations and the highest safety and quality standards," the ministry said.

"Authorities are also continuously monitoring operations to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all visitors."