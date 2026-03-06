Of the 112 drones fired by Iran, 109 were intercepted. Getty
UAE destroys 9 ballistic missiles and 109 drones in latest Iran strikes

Three Iranian drones fell within UAE territory

The National

March 06, 2026

UAE air defences on Friday detected a total of nine ballistic missiles and 112 drones, the Ministry of Defence announced.

All nine ballistic missiles were destroyed, while three drones fell within the country’s territory.

Since the start of the Iranian strikes on Saturday, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 destroyed and 13 falling into the sea, and 2 falling within the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in 3 deaths from Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 112 minor injuries from Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

On Thursday evening, safety alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Warnings were sent by mobile phone across the three emirates at about 8pm. Authorities had earlier called on people in Abu Dhabi to take shelter at about 7.15pm as air defence systems responded to further attacks.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) has called on people to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for updates.

Public warning

UAE citizens and residents have been urged by the country's Attorney General to stop taking or resharing videos or photos involving the Iranian attacks on the nation.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some cases, he added, it could lead to prosecution.

"Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments," said Mr Al Shamsi, according to state news agency Wam.

"Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media."

Updated: March 06, 2026, 12:44 PM
UAEIran

