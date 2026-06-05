Conjoined twins named Mercy and Goodness separated after Abu Dhabi surgery

Conjoined twins named Mercy and Goodness have been given a new lease of life after pioneering surgical separation was completed in Abu Dhabi, in a one-in-10 million success story.

The 15-month-old Nigerian sisters were born with their heads joined at the top, their skulls fused and with intertwined brain tissue and blood vessels.

A series of life-saving procedures were performed at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), in what is being described as a “medical milestone”.

Over six months, the girls underwent four surgeries involving more than 60 doctors and clinicians from the UAE, UK, Brazil, and Nigeria, including neurosurgeons, craniofacial surgeons, paediatricians, anaesthetists, nurses, radiologists, and rehabilitation therapists.

Gemini Untwined, a charity that specialises in research and treatment of craniopagus twins – where the siblings are joined by the head – played a key role in co-ordinating the mammoth medical effort and bringing clinical expertise to Abu Dhabi.

Doctors harnessed cutting-edge imaging technology, advanced augmented reality simulations, and 3D printing, to allow them to map the twins’ delicate vascular and neural systems.

After the successful separation, their skulls were reconstructed using custom 3D-printed titanium grafts.

The twin girls were separated after cutting-edge surgeries involving a global team of doctors. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Info

Mercy and Goodness are recovering well in the UAE, undergoing continuous rehabilitation to develop motor skills and adapt to independent movement before returning to Nigeria, where they will look forward to living normal and independent lives.

“This is more than a medical milestone; it is a story of compassion, courage, and global collaboration, a reflection of Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare that transforms lives,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

“We are proud to have facilitated this global collaboration and to have hosted it in our country, where world-class talent and cutting-edge innovation come together to deliver hope.”

Overcoming the odds

Conjoined twins are incredibly rare, accounting for one in every 2.5 million births, according to figures shared by the UK's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Only 5 per cent of conjoined twins are craniopagus, as was the case for Mercy and Goodness.

About 40 per cent of twins fused at the head are stillborn or die during labour, while a further third die within 24 hours.

The chance of craniopagus twins surviving long enough to undergo surgery is about one in 10 million births.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, said the success of the challenging surgeries highlighted the strength of the capital's medical sector.

“This achievement adds to the sector’s distinguished track record, serving as a testament to our global healthcare excellence, particularly in managing the most complex medical conditions,” he said.

Farhan Malik, founder and managing director of PureHealth Group, which operates SKMC, said teams delivered round-the-clock care in support of the twins.

“Our teams on the ground worked day and night, not only in the pre and during surgery phase, but also on the 24/7 monitoring and support that was needed to ensure the best post care and rehab was given,” he said.

“This achievement will remain a beacon for the future of complex healthcare and a testament to how global co-operation can deliver the very best care.”