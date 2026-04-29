Washington shooting suspect posed with guns for hotel selfie, prosecutors say

The man charged with attempting to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and shoot US President Donald Trump took a selfie in his hotel room while holding guns, knives and ammunition, according to images released by federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

The photographs show Cole Allen, 31, posing in front of a mirror in his room at the Washington Hilton, where Mr Trump and more than 2,500 journalists and guests had gathered for the gala dinner on Saturday.

Mr Allen can be seen dressed in a black shirt and trousers, braces and a red tie, holding a handgun and several knives.

Images of guns confiscated from the suspect were also among the photographs published on Wednesday. AFP Info

Mr Allen was detained on Saturday after allegedly sprinting past a security checkpoint to storm the ballroom where Mr Trump and many administration officials were guests at the event.

A firefight with Secret Service agents led to one officer being shot. Officials said the agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, has since been released from hospital.

Mr Allen was not shot. Mr Trump and other officials were rushed to safety.

Weapons carried by Cole Tomas Allen, according to the DOJ. Reuters Info

Speaking at a White House media briefing shortly after the incident, Mr Trump said the suspect was a “sick person” who appeared to be acting as a “lone wolf”.

Prosecutors said Mr Allen travelled by train from his home in Los Angeles to Chicago and then on to Washington, where he had booked a room at the Hilton.

Officials said he had been tracking Mr Trump’s movements that night, including following live coverage of his arrival at the hotel.

President Donald Trump takes questions at a media briefing at the White House after the shooting. Reuters Info

Mr Allen was charged in federal court on Monday with assault of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in an attempt to kill a federal officer.

Investigators also said he sent an email to his family minutes before the shooting, revealing that he would be attacking Mr Trump and administration officials.

The attached documented was titled “Apology and Explanation”.