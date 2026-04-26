How I ended under the table in my evening gown on Washington's biggest night

US President Donald Trump called it the “hottest ticket in town”.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is Washington’s ultimate who’s who gathering for journalists, politicians and celebrities. This year, nearly every senior Trump administration official was there.

For me, it was meant to be a night of networking, perhaps a brief break from covering the White House, and a rare chance to dress up.

But 30 minutes into the event, I was crouched under a table in my evening gown after hearing what sounded like five gunshots.

For a brief moment, I thought I might be shot.

“Get down, stay down,” someone shouted. Everyone complied.

I was seated near the entrance and two men at my table quickly stacked chairs to form makeshift barriers.

From under the table, I called my editor. I was relieved when he answered.

Peering up from the floor, I saw armed Secret Service agents escorting Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, FBI director Kash Patel and others from the ballroom.

How long were we meant to stay down? What was happening? Nothing was clear.

About 2,500 guests were packed into the ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where the dinner is held every year.

Guests were seated at round tables, while Mr Trump and the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association were positioned on stage.

To enter, I had to show my prized admission ticket several times to security guards. I passed through a metal detector and a guard briefly checked my clutch bag.

Yet for all the glamour, the evening had felt charged from the outset.

Mr Trump, attending the event for the first time as President, has long had a testy relationship with the press. Until a few weeks ago, it was unclear whether he would even attend.

Instead of the traditional stand-up comedian who usually roasts both the President and the media, guests were told to expect a hypnotist.

Mr Trump was expected to speak. Would he attack the journalists who criticise his policies? Would he make an announcement on the war with Iran?

He frequently dismisses critical coverage by mainstream US outlets as the “fake news media”. Would the gathered journalists applaud him?

We never found out. Instead, as we ate our starter – a spring pea and burrata salad – and chatted among ourselves, the evening was abruptly shattered.

It later emerged that the suspected gunman was Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a California resident who had been staying at the hotel.

But from inside the ballroom, it was difficult to learn anything. Mobile phone service was patchy.

It later emerged that Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump had been taken to a secure room in the hotel. The President had reportedly hoped to resume proceedings.

Mr Trump has previously turned moments of personal danger into opportunity. He survived an assassination attempt in July 2024 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear and a spectator was killed. He rose moments later with blood on his face, pumping his fist in defiance.

Later that year, he was unharmed in what was another alleged attempt on his life, when a man carrying an AK-47-type rifle with a scope was intercepted near Mr Trump's golf course in Florida.

The Washington Hilton was also the site of the attempted assassination of president Ronald Reagan 45 years ago.

After about an hour of anxious waiting in the ballroom, guests were told to leave. Mr Trump later held a news briefing at the White House. He was still wearing his tuxedo.

He used the moment to promote his controversial White House renovation plans. “I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House,” he said. “We need the ballroom.”

He also said the dinner would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

I am still unsure how I feel about attending.