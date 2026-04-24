Donald Trump's popularity slumps as Iran war pushes up prices

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

Less than a third of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the economy as the Iran war pushes up prices.

According to an AP-Norc Centre for Public Affairs Research poll, Mr Trump’s approval rating on the economy fell to 30 per cent this month, down from 38 per cent in March. And only 32 per cent of Americans approve of his handling of Iran, according to the poll.

The slump comes at a critical time for Mr Trump, whose party is seeking to defend its majority in Congress in the midterm elections in November. A Gallup poll conducted in April found that nearly half of US adults describe current economic conditions as “poor”, up from 40 per cent in March.

Mr Trump ran on a campaign pledge to tackle inflation and high prices, which he blamed on the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Mr Biden had similar approval ratings around the middle of his term after an inflation spike in 2022. The former president also faced significant public discontent over his handling of the war in Gaza.

Mr Trump was propelled back into office under the “America First” slogan, promising to withdraw the US from foreign wars and entanglements. He argued that wars in the Middle East and elsewhere were costly for American taxpayers and did not serve their interests.

Donald Trump says Americans must put up with high petrol prices 'for a while' to get 'Iran without a nuclear weapon'. EPA / Bloomberg Info

Amid the current stand-off with Iran following weeks of US and Israeli strikes, Mr Trump has struggled with his messaging to the American public. He has given conflicting updates on talks with Iran, US goals in the conflict and the timeline for ending it.

At times, he has claimed a deal is imminent. At others, he has said he is in no hurry to see the conflict concluded.

“I don't want to rush it, I want to take my time. We have plenty of time. And I want to get a great deal,” he told journalists in the Oval Office on Thursday. Asked whether Americans would have to continue enduring high fuel prices, Mr Trump replied: “For a little while.”

“And you know what they get from that? Iran without a nuclear weapon, that’s going to try to blow up one of our cities or blow up the entire Middle East.”