Trump evacuated from White House correspondents' dinner after gunshots heard

US President Donald Trump was safe after being evacuated from a Washington hotel on Saturday after gunshots rang outside the White House Correspondents Association dinner.
A correspondent for the The National heard about five shots. She and other attendees dived for cover under tables. Some guests assembled barriers from chairs close to one of the entrances to the ballroom.
A man armed with a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent, an FBI official told Reuters. CNN reported that the suspect is a 30-year-old man from Los Angeles.
The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.
Weijia Jang, the president of the WHCA, said nobody was hurt and everybody was safe. Mr Trump was due to hold a press conference at the White House later on in the evening. He said he wanted to re-run the dinner within the next 30 days.
CNN reported a shooter had opened fire in a lobby close to the ballroom where the annual media gala is held.
Mr Trump said the shooter had been apprehended.
"I have recommended that we let the show go on, but will entirely be guided by law enforcement," he wrote on Truth Social.
"The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition," he said in a subsequent post.
It was not immediately clear how a gunman had entered the Washington Hilton hotel, as staff and guests must through intense security to get to the venue.
More than 2,500 journalists and guests were gathered in the hotel ballroom when the incident unfolded. Mr Trump was sitting on the main stage along with his wife Melania, Vice President JD Vance and several other guests. Several members of Mr Trump's Cabinet were also present at the dinner.
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer told the network that a gunman had fired several shots in a hallway one floor up from the ballroom.
"There were a lot of police there, took care of him relatively quickly, and the incident looks like it's over, but it was a very frightening incident," Blitzer said.
Mr Trump was the target of an assassination attempt in July 2024 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The Washington Hilton was the site of an assassination attempt against then-president Ronald Reagan in 1981. He was outside the building when he was shot.