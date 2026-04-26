Mohamed Salah out for four weeks and has played last game for Liverpool, claims Egypt official

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss the ​rest ​of the Premier League season ​after suffering a hamstring injury ⁠in a 3-1 win ⁠over Crystal Palace, according to Egypt national team ​director Ibrahim Hassan.

The 33-year-old forward, ⁠who has announced he will leave the reigning English champions at the end of the season, looked emotional as he applauded the crowd and walked ⁠off injured in the 60th minute at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool did not announce any ​update ⁠on Salah's condition.

However, ‌Hassan, the brother of Egypt national team coach Hossam Hassan, said the Pharaohs talisman has played his last game ​for the club.

“He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment,” Hassan told Reuters.

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining – against Chelsea on May 9 and Brentford on May 24 – and visit Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Aston Villa away on May 17.

Liverpool's third-highest ​goalscorer of all time, Salah has recorded ‌12 goals and nine ⁠assists across all competitions this ​season.

Hassan said Salah will be fit for the ​2026 World ‌Cup, where Egypt will face Belgium, New Zealand and Iran in ⁠Group G.

Salah will be determined to recover in time for ⁠the tournament in North America, which starts on June 11, and avoid a repeat of the fitness difficulties he suffered before the 2018 edition.

He injured his shoulder in a 3-1 defeat ​by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and despite scoring twice in two matches, Egypt were eliminated at the group stage in Russia with Salah unable to perform at his peak.