One down, four to go: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will grind out wins after returning to top spot

Mikel Arteta hit out at Arsenal being on the wrong end of two red card decisions in as many matches with “everything at stake” – after seeing his side return to the top of the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze’s wonderful ninth-minute strike was enough for the Gunners to see out a much-needed 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night as they moved three points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

But after the win, Arteta claimed it would be a “different world” if Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off here, after he scythed down Viktor Gyokeres, and City’s Abdukodir Khusanov had been delivered his marching orders for a last-ditch tackle on Kai Havertz in last weekend’s crunch top-of-the table clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Pope was booked on Saturday, while the challenge from Khusanov did not even register as a foul.

Reflecting on Pope’s caution, Arteta said: “In my opinion, it’s a clear red card. I’ve watched it 10 times. If you have ever played football, it is a red card.

“It’s the second time in two games because at Manchester City, when Kai goes through, Khusanov fouls him, 1-1, the title is there, it is a red card. So these are the margins, and hopefully that’s going to change.”

Pressed on why referee Sam Barrott did not send Pope off, Arteta replied: “I’m here to give my opinion. I have been in the game for a long time, and you talk to any of the players, because the trajectory of where the ball is, there’s no keeper there.

“And the reality is, that in the last two games, in crucial moments when everything is at stake, we need everything to go our way, and it hasn’t.

“I’m not making excuses. I didn’t talk about it when we lost the game [against City]. I’m doing it when we won. It’s a red card today. It’s a red card in Manchester. And the world is different, and that’s it.”

Havertz and Eze are injury concerns

Despite Arteta’s frustrations, he was relieved to see Arsenal return to winning ways following consecutive defeats against Bournemouth and City.

He continued: “We talked about this being ‘game one’ and how important that was. We did the job. I don’t expect that after 22 years of not winning the title, it’s going to be a path of roses and beautiful music around it. It’s going to be like this and we are ready for it.”

Havertz and Eze were unable to continue through injury on Saturday, and Arteta said both will be assessed following “muscular injuries” ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Atletico Madrid for the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

For Newcastle, they have now lost five consecutive games, and are 14th in the league.

Manager Eddie Howe said: “I thought it was much better from us as a group. We stood up to Arsenal’s physical challenge, and we were better off the ball, and defended well and were more like ourselves.

“I can’t be too critical of the players, I have been in previous weeks, there were positive signs and I am more satisfied. But it is another defeat and we can’t lose sight of the fact that we are losing too many games.”