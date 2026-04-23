Premier League title race: Man City favourites? Arsenal choking? Rivals face five-game battle for glory

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will need to win all their remaining games to claim the Premier League title after going top on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as City continued their recent charge to the summit with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley, who were consequently relegated.

It is the first time City have led the table since August and, with five games to play, they appear to be timing their run perfectly.

City have won five in a row across all competitions, including two victories over Mikel Arteta's side - in the League Cup final and the Premier League - while Arsenal have just one win in six games and look bereft of confidence.

Yet City's lead is slender, on goals scored only, and with the Gunners in action twice before their next league outing, Guardiola recognises the pressure is on.

He said: “Now we have the FA Cup on Saturday and after that we have five games. The only chance is to win all the games.”

Haaland also hit a post and Rayan Cherki had an effort deflected on to the woodwork but Burnley, battling to delay their return to the second tier after a single season in top flight, fought to the end.

Guardiola felt his players performed well so soon after Sunday’s victory over title rivals Arsenal.

He said: “It was such a demanding game on Sunday. It is not easy after three days, but in the Premier League you have to adjust.

“Winning is the main target and, considering the last three days and the emotion and physicality in the game we played, we made an extraordinary game.

“With the chances we created we could have scored more goals, but the important thing is winning every game. Five games in the Premier League – we see what happens.”

With the race so close, Guardiola admitted he would have liked to have improved the goal difference.

He said: “Yes, we had chances – but we have to win the games. It was clear, clear, clear. We did not have ‘umph’ in the last part of the shots and sometimes that’s the fatigue. I had the feeling if we scored at 2-0 it would be more relaxed and we could be more composed in the final third.”

Man City's remaining fixtures

Everton (A), May 4

Brentford (H), May 9

Bournemouth (A), May 17

Crystal Palace (H), May 22

Aston Villa (H), May 24

Before City return to Premier League action at Everton on May 4, they first face an FA Cup semi-final against in-form Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton at Wembley this Saturday (8.15pm UAE).

Should they win that then the final – against the winners of the other semi-final between Leeds and Chelsea – will be played on Saturday, May 16, and their tricky looking trip to Bournemouth will be rescheduled.

That trip to the Vitality Stadium might be their toughest remaining game given the Cherries have lost just twice in 17 home games this term.

The trip to Everton might look tricky but City have won eight straight away games against the Toffees, with a ninth in the FA Cup thrown in for good measure.

Home games against Brentford, Crystal Palace and even Champions League chasing Aston Villa are unlikely to faze a City side usually utterly dominant at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures

Newcastle (H), April 25

Fulham (H), May 2

West Ham (A), May 10

Burnley (H), May 17

Crystal Palace (A), May 24

Having seen their once commanding lead at the top evaporate in recent months, Arsenal face an enormous game at home against Newcastle this weekend. A morale-boosting victory seems essential if they are to regain some momentum and fight until the end.

The Gunners' other remaining fixtures are favourable, however, their challenge is complicated by a Champions League semi-final double header against Atletico Madrid.

The first leg comes in midweek after the Newcastle game, while the second leg falls between the Fulham and West Ham games.

Could goal difference decide the title?

Yes, absolutely. If City and Arsenal finish level on points then goal difference would be the deciding factor. After that it would come down to goals scored. Should that also be level, then it would be decided by points won in head-to-head fixtures, with City having the edge after their 2-1 win over the Gunners last week.

City and Arsenal are currently dead even on goal difference with Guardiola's side top by virtue of having scored twice more.