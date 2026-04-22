Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior after horror run

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Liam Rosenior ​following a ​horrendous run of form ⁠that has left the London ⁠club's Champions League hopes ​hanging by a thread.

Chelsea are staring down the barrel after enduring the ⁠worst goalscoring drought in over a century. And Rosenior, less than four months in charge, has paid the price following a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats in which the team failed to score.

Rosenior was appointed in January following Enzo Maresca's departure. He became the latest ​casualty ⁠of Chelsea's turbulent ‌season after seven defeats in their last eight ​matches across all competitions.

The former Hull and Strasbourg boss signed a six-and-a-half-year deal and started brightly but the team have plummeted down the table.

They were beaten comfortably 3-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, widely considered to have been the team's worst performance of the season.

Calum McFarlane will take charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with head coach Liam Rosenior.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club back room staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

“As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.”