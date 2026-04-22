UAE FA throws support behind Shabab Al Ahli in AFC Champions League referee row

  • Shabab Al Ahli AFC saw their 2026 Champions League Elite dreams ended after losing 1-0 to Machida Zelvia in the semi-finals at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli AFC saw their 2026 Champions League Elite dreams ended after losing 1-0 to Machida Zelvia in the semi-finals at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Furious Shabab Al Ahli players surround referee Shaun Evans after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed following a controversial VAR call. Getty Images
    Furious Shabab Al Ahli players surround referee Shaun Evans after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed following a controversial VAR call. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli react with fury after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli react with fury after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli's Guilherme Bala celebrates with Matevsao Lima only for his superb late goal to be disallowed following a dubious VAR call. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli's Guilherme Bala celebrates with Matevsao Lima only for his superb late goal to be disallowed following a dubious VAR call. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli manager Paulo Sousa during the game in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli manager Paulo Sousa during the game in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
    Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
  • Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali makes a save in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali makes a save in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Guilherme Bala of Shabab Al Ahli controls the ball during the match in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Guilherme Bala of Shabab Al Ahli controls the ball during the match in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Machida Zelvia's Yuki Soma finishes past Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali to put the Japanese side into an early lead. Getty Images
    Machida Zelvia's Yuki Soma finishes past Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali to put the Japanese side into an early lead. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli's Sultan Adil makes a point during the match against FC Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli's Sultan Adil makes a point during the match against FC Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
  • Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia after 12 minutes. Getty Images
    Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia after 12 minutes. Getty Images
  • A small band of Machida Zelvia fans make their presence felt at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
    A small band of Machida Zelvia fans make their presence felt at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
  • The Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al Ahli players line-up prior to the AFC Champions League semi-final match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
    The Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al Ahli players line-up prior to the AFC Champions League semi-final match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
  • The Shabab Al Ahli starting XI before the game against Machida Zelvia in Jeddah. Getty Images
    The Shabab Al Ahli starting XI before the game against Machida Zelvia in Jeddah. Getty Images

Sport

Football

UAE FA throws support behind Shabab Al Ahli in AFC Champions League referee row

Dubai club remain in Jeddah after lodging complaint over VAR farce which denied them chance to fight for place in final against Al Ahli Saudi

Paul Radley
Paul Radley
Jeddah

April 22, 2026

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The UAE Football Association has thrown its weight behind Shabab Al Ahli in the wake of their AFC Champions League Elite refereeing row.

The UAE champions exited Asia’s top competition on Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Machida Zelvia, of Japan, in the semi-final in Jeddah.

The match ended in controversy when Shabab Al Ahli had an equalising goal ruled out in stoppage time.

After Guilherme Bala levelled the tie, VAR intervened on the unprecedented grounds of an incomplete substitution, related to the throw in which started the move that led to the goal.

The decision cost them a chance of extra-time, and the opportunity to push for a place in Saturday’s final against Al Ahli Saudi.

They were understandably enraged. A number of players surrounded the referee, Shaun Evans, as he tried to depart the field at the end.

Hamad Almeqbaali, the goalkeeper, was shown a red card, and Evans had to be escorted away by security personnel.

Paulo Sousa, the coach, said the referee had not been good enough to officiate a fixture of that stature.

The Portuguese coach did cast doubt, though, on the idea his club would be able to mount any official protest over the matter to get the game replayed.

However, the club administration have lodged an official complaint with the AFC. They reportedly plan to stay in Jeddah until their protest is met with a response.

It is understood they have requested the match be replayed, and the FA expressed “strong solidarity” with the club.

“The UAE Football Association affirms its support for Shabab Al Ahli Club in any steps it takes to protect its rights,” the FA wrote in a statement.

“The Association calls upon the [AFC] to select appropriate refereeing teams for its club and national team tournaments, and to keep pace with the global development of football in all organisational, technical, and refereeing aspects to ensure fairness for all.

“The Association emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of its clubs and supporting them in all arenas.

“It will stand firmly behind the steps taken by Shabab Al Ahli regarding the events that occurred during its match against Japan's Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League semi-final, and will provide the club with all necessary support.

“The Football Association expressed its strong solidarity with Shabab Al Ahli Club, which aspired to continue its journey in the tournament, possessing all the elements for success and achievement.”

Updated: April 22, 2026, 12:22 PM
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