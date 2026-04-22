UAE FA throws support behind Shabab Al Ahli in AFC Champions League referee row

The UAE Football Association has thrown its weight behind Shabab Al Ahli in the wake of their AFC Champions League Elite refereeing row.

The UAE champions exited Asia’s top competition on Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Machida Zelvia, of Japan, in the semi-final in Jeddah.

The match ended in controversy when Shabab Al Ahli had an equalising goal ruled out in stoppage time.

After Guilherme Bala levelled the tie, VAR intervened on the unprecedented grounds of an incomplete substitution, related to the throw in which started the move that led to the goal.

The decision cost them a chance of extra-time, and the opportunity to push for a place in Saturday’s final against Al Ahli Saudi.

They were understandably enraged. A number of players surrounded the referee, Shaun Evans, as he tried to depart the field at the end.

Hamad Almeqbaali, the goalkeeper, was shown a red card, and Evans had to be escorted away by security personnel.

Paulo Sousa, the coach, said the referee had not been good enough to officiate a fixture of that stature.

The Portuguese coach did cast doubt, though, on the idea his club would be able to mount any official protest over the matter to get the game replayed.

However, the club administration have lodged an official complaint with the AFC. They reportedly plan to stay in Jeddah until their protest is met with a response.

It is understood they have requested the match be replayed, and the FA expressed “strong solidarity” with the club.

“The UAE Football Association affirms its support for Shabab Al Ahli Club in any steps it takes to protect its rights,” the FA wrote in a statement.

“The Association calls upon the [AFC] to select appropriate refereeing teams for its club and national team tournaments, and to keep pace with the global development of football in all organisational, technical, and refereeing aspects to ensure fairness for all.

“The Association emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of its clubs and supporting them in all arenas.

“It will stand firmly behind the steps taken by Shabab Al Ahli regarding the events that occurred during its match against Japan's Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League semi-final, and will provide the club with all necessary support.

“The Football Association expressed its strong solidarity with Shabab Al Ahli Club, which aspired to continue its journey in the tournament, possessing all the elements for success and achievement.”