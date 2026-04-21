Shabab Al Ahli see AFC Champions League Elite hopes ended after farcical VAR call

  • Shabab Al Ahli AFC saw their 2026 Champions League Elite dreams ended after losing 1-0 to Machida Zelvia in the semi-finals at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli AFC saw their 2026 Champions League Elite dreams ended after losing 1-0 to Machida Zelvia in the semi-finals at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Furious Shabab Al Ahli players surround referee Shaun Evans after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed following a controversial VAR call. Getty Images
    Furious Shabab Al Ahli players surround referee Shaun Evans after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed following a controversial VAR call. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli react with fury after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli react with fury after Guilherme Bala's late goal was disallowed. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli's Guilherme Bala celebrates with Matevsao Lima only for his superb late goal to be disallowed following a dubious VAR call. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli's Guilherme Bala celebrates with Matevsao Lima only for his superb late goal to be disallowed following a dubious VAR call. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli manager Paulo Sousa during the game in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli manager Paulo Sousa during the game in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
    Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
  • Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali makes a save in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali makes a save in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Guilherme Bala of Shabab Al Ahli controls the ball during the match in Jeddah. Getty Images
    Guilherme Bala of Shabab Al Ahli controls the ball during the match in Jeddah. Getty Images
  • Machida Zelvia's Yuki Soma finishes past Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali to put the Japanese side into an early lead. Getty Images
    Machida Zelvia's Yuki Soma finishes past Shaba Al Ahli goalkeeper Hamad Almeqbaali to put the Japanese side into an early lead. Getty Images
  • Shabab Al Ahli's Sultan Adil makes a point during the match against FC Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
    Shabab Al Ahli's Sultan Adil makes a point during the match against FC Machida Zelvia. Getty Images
  • Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia after 12 minutes. Getty Images
    Yuki Soma celebrates after scoring for Machida Zelvia after 12 minutes. Getty Images
  • A small band of Machida Zelvia fans make their presence felt at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
    A small band of Machida Zelvia fans make their presence felt at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
  • The Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al Ahli players line-up prior to the AFC Champions League semi-final match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
    The Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al Ahli players line-up prior to the AFC Champions League semi-final match at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Getty Images
  • The Shabab Al Ahli starting XI before the game against Machida Zelvia in Jeddah. Getty Images
    The Shabab Al Ahli starting XI before the game against Machida Zelvia in Jeddah. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Shabab Al Ahli see AFC Champions League Elite hopes ended after farcical VAR call

UAE champions left aggrieved following disallowed goal late in their last-four loss to Japan’s Machida Zelvia in Jeddah

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

April 21, 2026

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Shabab Al Ahli were denied a place in the AFC Champions League Elite final after a farcical VAR controversy in stoppage time at the end of their semi-final.

The UAE champions lost 1-0 to Japan’s Machida Zelvia in Jeddah on Tuesday night but thought they at least had 30 more minutes extra-time to play for a place against Al Ahli in Saturday’s showpiece, after a stunning injury-time leveller for Guilherme Bala.

His thrilling strike, in the second minute of seven that were due to be added on for stoppages, was ruled out for the most arcane reason.

While Shabab Al Ahli’s players celebrated the equaliser, there was a delay while the video assistant referee checked for something.

It was not remotely obvious what. Then, after minutes spent looking at the monitor, it was deemed Shabab Al Ahli had restarted play, a long way earlier, with a throw in that had taken place a split second before a Machida substitution had been fully completed.

It felt like the most ludicrous reason to use technology to disallow a goal. Shabab Al Ahli were right to feel aggrieved.

Hamad Almeqbaali, their goalkeeper, was shown a red card as part of their angry reaction at the final whistle.

The decision provoked such anger that Australian Shaun Evans did not wait on the field to shake hands with the players, and had to be escorted away by security.

It was a remarkable end to what had, for so much of the night, been tepid fare.

The opener came out of nowhere. Neither side had made any moves of note before a mistake at the back presented the Japanese side with a goal.

In the 12th minute, a terribly under-hit backpass by Bogdan Planic, who was under no pressure, let in Yuki Soma.

The Machida forward could not fail to score, and he stroked it past Almeqbaali in the Shabab Al Ahli goal.

Planic had a first half he would want to erase from his memory for good. In just the second minute, he suffered an ankle injury. It required treatment and his further participation in the game looked unlikely.

He carried on, but might have wished he hadn’t, after his role in Soma’s goal. Even if he was feeling the effects of the injury, really there was no excuse.

He acknowledged as much, admitting his culpability to his teammates by patting his chest and saying, “My fault.”

And the bad times did not end there for the Serbian centre-back, either. He needed more treatment before the interval after being cleaned out by his own goalkeeper, Almeqbaali, when he came to claim a cross. When he was substituted on the hour, Planic looked disconsolate.

Nothing was falling for the Dubai side. The had an opening near the end of the first half that ended with Kauan Santos hitting the crossbar after a fast break started by Federico Cartabia.

Shortly after, Cartabia was harshly done to when he was adjudged to have fouled Soma in the box.

It was rightly overturned, when the VAR suggested Shaun Evans, the Australian referee, should consider overturning his decision.

Midway through the second half, Shabab Al Ahli finally had some joy, as Bala found the net with a header.

But even that was entirely short-lived. It was ruled out for offside, and a video review upheld the decision.

The UAE side were getting increasingly desperate, and Waleed Jumaa needed to show greater poise. The second-half substitute should have scored after a goalmouth skirmish, but bundled his close-range shot wide.

As they pushed for the elusive leveller, their passing became increasingly erratic.

Even Bala, always their best source of attacking impetus, was struggling. He made one promising run past the Machida backline, but slipped to the floor on his way through.

When all seemed lost, seven minutes of stoppage time flashed on the big-screen. It meant there was just enough time to hope for something special.

Inevitably, it was Bala who provided it. In the second minute of stoppage time, the Brazil-born winger jinked past two defenders, and rifled in a shot from distance.

It felt just what Shabab Al Ahli’s toils deserved, and yet they were soon to be so cruelly denied.

Updated: April 21, 2026, 6:55 PM
Champions LeagueJeddah