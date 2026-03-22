Everton outclass Chelsea as Liam Rosenior calls defeat 'most disappointing yet'

Everton produced their most complete performance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to condemn Chelsea to a damaging 3-0 defeat, leaving head coach Liam Rosenior to admit it was “the most disappointing evening so far” in a difficult run.

A brace from Beto and a fine effort from Iliman Ndiaye secured back-to-back home league wins for Everton and underlined Chelsea’s recent fragility.

For the visitors, the defeat extended a troubling sequence of four losses in 10 days, including an 8-2 aggregate exit to Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League. Despite dropped points elsewhere by Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for a top-four finish, Chelsea were unable to capitalise.

Rosenior cut a frustrated figure afterwards, acknowledging both the performance and the manner of the defeat fell well short of expectations.

“It’s a disappointing time for the club at the moment,” he said. “My job, it hurts. Regardless of your position, it hurts to lose games of football.

“This was the most disappointing evening so far in terms of the things we’ve spoken about – not gifting goals away and making sure we’re in the game.

“It wasn’t there and it turned into a really difficult evening where the result and performance was nowhere near what we expected or wanted.”

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Chelsea were second best throughout, out-fought in midfield and unable to cope with Everton’s direct approach. Beto’s double exposed defensive frailties, while Ndiaye’s strike capped a confident display from the hosts.

Yet Rosenior attempted to strike a note of perspective, pointing to the congested nature of the table ahead of the international break.

“In terms of moving forward, we’re one point away from the Champions League positions,” he added. “We need to keep working.”

For Everton, the victory continued a remarkable upward trajectory under David Moyes. Having battled relegation concerns last season, the club now finds itself within touching distance of European qualification.

With his side just three points behind fifth place – a position increasingly likely to secure Champions League football – Moyes allowed himself a rare moment of optimism.

“I’d love to say it’s possible,” he said. “For Everton to even be in the mix for Europe is unbelievable.

“We were sitting here last year trying to get away from relegation, with financial issues and players out of contract. To be where we are now is great.”

Moyes also credited goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for key interventions that preserved Everton’s control of the match.

“Our goalkeeper made a couple of wonderful saves which could have changed the game,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s hard to say we deserved to win.”