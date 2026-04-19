'Great moment' for Erling Haaland as Manchester City close in on Arsenal

Erling Haaland struck a vital winner as Manchester City cut down Arsenal's Premier League lead to three points with a 2-1 victory over the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian star pounced after 65 minutes of a compelling clash on Sunday, sparing Gianluigi Donnarumma's blushes after the goalkeeper had gifted Kai Havertz an equaliser following Rayan Cherki's opener.

It was Arsenal's second successive defeat. City have a game in hand and have the momentum as they bid to overhaul the long-time leaders and claim a seventh title in nine years.

Arsenal, seeking their first league crown since 2004, still have the advantage of points on the board but the loss was a bitter blow.

City had come into the game with their tails up after capitalising on Arsenal's slip-up last week.

With last month's League Cup final victory over the same opponents also still fresh in the memory, the atmosphere was buoyant and City responded.

Pep Guardiola's team got the ⁠perfect start with ​Cherki's brilliant solo goal giving them the ​lead ‌in the 15th minute.

But Arsenal were gifted an equaliser ⁠less than two minutes later as home keeper ⁠Donnarumma's hesitation was punished by Havertz.

Eberechi Eze struck the woodwork for Arsenal as both sides sought a winner after the break but it ​was Haaland who popped up with his 23rd league goal of the season after great work by Nico O'Reilly.

City's match-winner Haaland was glad to have played a part in a crucial win.

“I was quite happy, I have to be honest. It was a great moment for me and a great win,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“I think every game is a final. On Wednesday we have a new final. When we are done speaking here, it's about recovering and preparing for Burnley. That is as important as this one and Chelsea before.”

Liverpool on track with Salah on song

Liverpool ​boosted their push for European qualification as captain Virgil van Dijk ⁠headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to earn a 2-1 Premier League victory ⁠over Everton.

The victory in the first Merseyside derby at ​Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium lifted the visitors to fifth in the standings with five games remaining, seven points above sixth-placed Chelsea with five ⁠Premier League clubs earning Champions League berths next season.

Nottingham Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone as Morgan Gibbs-White struck a 15-minute hat-trick to inspire a 4-1 comeback win over Burnley.

Aston Villa tightened their grip on a Champions League place as Tammy Abraham scored in stoppage ⁠time to seal a 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

At Hill Dickinson, Mohamed Salah stamped his mark in the 29th minute in his ​final derby ⁠ahead of his planned departure from Liverpool, as ‌Everton gave the ball away cheaply and Cody Gakpo picked out the Egyptian in the box, and he calmly fired home past ​Jordan Pickford to break the deadlock.

Salah joined Liverpool's former midfielder Steven Gerrard as joint top scorer ​in Premier League Merseyside derbies.

“It feels great,” Salah told Sky Sports when asked about scoring in his final derby. “The most important thing was to help the team to settle down and feel more confident. We knew before the game it was going to be tricky, difficult, and I’m glad we were able to win it.”