Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City at end of season after 'incalculable' contribution to club's success

Bernardo Silva's hugely successful nine-year spell at Manchester City will come to an end at the end of the current campaign.

The 31-year-old's current contract ends this summer and it was announced on Thursday that Silva will be leaving after making more than 450 appearances for the club, scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists.

City's victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium last month was the Portugal midfielder's 15th major honour following he was signed for £43 million from French club Monaco in 2017 by Pep Guardiola.

In that time his trophy haul includes six Premier League titles, one Uefa Champions League, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, a Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup. City are also still fighting for the league title this season and face second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 25.

Silva, who took over as club captain following the exit of Kevin de Bruyne last summer, wrote on Instagram: “When I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

“This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more … It wasn't that bad.

“In a few months, it's time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family,” he wrote From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you!

“To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game.

“I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Keep supporting this young team and I'm pretty sure they will bring you a lot of new fantastic memories in the future.

“To the club, Pep, the staff and all my teammates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long.

“The atmosphere we created every day in the training ground made me feel at home and a part of a big family. Let's enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us.”

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A statement on the club's website confirmed his imminent departure, calling his contribution to the club's recent success as “incalculable” saying Silva will be “remembered both as one of City's finest and most popular players of all time”.

If he plays in Sunday's title tussle against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Silva will move above Mike Summerbee and into seventh place on his own in City's all-time appearances list.

Earlier this month, City assistant manager Pep Lijnders had suggested that Silva's spell in Manchester would soon be coming to an end. “You never replace a player with the same kind of player because they don't exist,” said the Dutch coach after City's 4-0 FA Cup thrashing of Liverpool.

“Bernardo Silva is unique. The way he controls games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions. All these things.

“But every good story comes to an end, and I hope he enjoys the last months – there are only six weeks – and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention as well.”

Those comments were met with surprise by Guardiola who stated he wanted Silva “to end his career at City” but added that it would be down to the player.

“He is not the tallest one, the most muscular one, or score 50 goals or make 50 assists a season,” added Guardiola.

“These are the type of players that are spotlighted and everyone talks about. From nine years, I know him quite well and for what a manager requires.

“All managers would say how much they love him because he is incredibly competitive, has a fire inside him always. In the toughest moments and on the biggest stages, he is always there."

“He has been an incredible signing for us, incredible. I love this club and I would love if he could stay and finish his career here but I do not know. He will decide what he will decide. It is his decision.”

But the decision is now official and City will now have to begin the daunting process of replacing an club all-time great.